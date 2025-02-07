Trump, Greenland and redrawn maps

We stand at the threshold of a historical rupture, where imperialism -which Lenin described as ‘the highest stage of capitalism’- is once again driven by an appetite appetite to redivide the world. As the crisis of the imperialist-capitalist system deepens, the struggle for hegemony and division between the centres of power intensifies. In this new phase of division in which the -capitalist- power centres in the same bloc are pitted against each other, markets and resources are being seized and maps redrawn.

American imperialism, losing ground, is becoming reckless in order to consolidate its declining hegemony. It seeks to reshape and redesign the global order in line with its imperial interests in order to "grab a bigger piece of the pie".

It is, therefore, not surprising that Donald Trump, the 47th president of US imperialism, has expressed interest in acquiring the Panama Canal and Greenland, covets Canada, and seeks to expel Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan.

As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio put it, ‘Trump is no joke’. The multibillionaire president is seeking to expand American territory. According to Rubio, Trump has declared the acquisition of Greenland to be an ‘absolute necessity’ and has not rule out military options if necessary. According to Rubio, the annexation of Greenland to the US territory and the acquisition of the Panama Canal are matters of American national interests and must be pursued urgently.

The growing global influence of China, the number one rival of the United States, is the main factor driving Washington's actions. "The reality is that we cannot allow any foreign power, especially China, to retain that kind of potential control over the Panama Canal," Rubio stated.

Similarly, the proposed renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the "American Gulf" is yet another product of this expansionist mentality.

TRUMP’S ROLE MODEL: THE 25TH PRESIDENT WHO EXPANDED US TERRITORY

Trump, who openly declared that he would ‘increase American sovereignty globally’ as soon as he was elected, takes William McKinley, the 25th President of the United States, as his role model. It is no coincidence that Trump named Denali, the highest mountain in North America in Alaska, after McKinley on the day he assumed the presidency.

McKinley, who inspired Trump, is known for expanding US territory. Under McKinley's leadership, who served as president from 1897 until his assassination in 1901, the United States won the 1898 war against Spain, annexing Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Guam and the Philippines. While Spain lost its colonies in the Americas, the United States gained new territories in the Pacific and in Latin America.

McKinley, whom Trump praised in his inauguration speech, was also known as a leader who favoured tariffs and protectionist policies. The decree Trump signed on his first day in office emphasised that under McKinley's leadership, the US ‘experienced rapid economic growth and prosperity, including the expansion of territorial gains’.

Promising to "make America great again," Trump has his sights set on Greenland, the Panama Canal, and even Canada—driven by the same expansionist ambitions.

Promising to revive the American empire, Trump is following in the footsteps of McKinley, whom he calls the ‘Tariff King’. On 1 February, Trump started the ‘trade war’ and has remained steadfast in his determination to expand US territory.

It is the American capitalist class, the rulers who make Trump say these words. Trump is the representative of these groups and he voices these invasions based on the needs of capital. American hegemony is in decline, its share of the pie is shrinking, and it can no longer dominate world trade as absolutely as it once did.

FALLACY OF A RULES-BASED INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM

Under Trump, American imperialism, which does not hesitate to openly express its expansionist ambitions, has taken action to shape the Middle East in line with its own interests together with Israel.

It is precisely for this reason that Netanyahu, the first leader hosted at the White House by Trump after taking office on January 20, declared that he and Trump would redraw the map of the Middle East. Netanyahu stated that they had changed the face of the Middle East and redrawn the map in the war against Hamas and Hezbollah, and that they now believe that they can redraw it for the better by working in close co-operation with Trump.

Yes, Palestine, Lebanon and Syria are the first addresses of the map change of the American imperialism and the Israeli Zionist administration. Israeli tanks entered Suweyda in southern Syria for the Druze who demand autonomy. The occupation of the Golan Heights has been expanded, with the Israeli army now only 30-40 kilometres from Damascus.

Trump's expansionist ambitions, Washington's desire to redraw the borders in the Middle East together with Israel, and the ignoring of the International Criminal Court's verdict against Netanyahu show that the fallacy of the ‘rules-based international system’, which has been chanted for years as a liberal maxim, has also collapsed.

What they call ‘rules-based’ is a law of the powerful. An order in which those who have the power do as they wish, and commit all kinds of tyranny.

THE NEW WAR OF DIVISION

As the US eyes Greenland and the Panama Canal, it grows increasingly aggressive in this new war of division. Greenland is of central importance in the Arctic territorial dispute with Russia, China, Canada and the Scandinavian countries. In the Arctic power struggle, Trump seeks to control Greenland to counter the growing presence of Russia and China.

The US, which increased its presence in the region by establishing military bases in Greenland during the Cold War, sees it as ‘vital’ in terms of natural resources, including minerals, rare earth metals and oil reserves.

Although Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede reacted to Trump with the words "Greenland is not for sale and will never be for sale", the New York Times, like Secretary of State Rubio, wrote that "Trump's desire to control Greenland and the Panama Canal" is not a joke.

Trump's slogan, ‘I will make America great again’, backed by the unlimited support of American capital, are an expression of imperial appetite. His territorial demands are, in reality, the demands of capital, for which he acts as a spokesperson. It is clear that Trump has plans to expand US territory.

We are entering a new phase of imperialist-capitalist confrontation. The crisis of the imperialist-capitalist system manifests itself in different forms across various fields.

Crises, wars, conflicts and the battle for division are the inevitable consequences of this decaying system.

In this chaotic climate, where the division of resources, markets and land is once again under discussion, larger conflicts and wars are loom on the corner.

Note: This text has been translated from the article entitled Trump, Grönland ve yeniden çizilen haritalar published in BirGün newspaper on February 4, 2025.