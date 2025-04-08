Trump pressed the button, markets ignited

Hayri Kozanoğlu

On the 2nd of April, declared by Donald Trump as “Liberation Day”, the customs duties to be imposed on individual countries were announced. It became clear that Trump had pressed the button for a “trade war” targeting virtually the entire world, without distinguishing between “friend or foe”. This was followed by turbulence in global financial markets. The wave of selling that spread across stock markets worldwide hit Wall Street the hardest. Since Trump took office, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen by 12%, the Standard & Poor’s 500 by 15%, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ by 21%. As losses in US stock markets reached $6.6 trillion and the NASDAQ dropped by more than 20%, it officially entered a “bear” market. At the time of writing, sharp declines in stock markets were continuing, beginning with Asian markets.

Trump began his Rose Garden presentation with the claim that the US had been looted and plundered for decades by both its friends and enemies, and that this situation must now come to an end. There is no need even to respond to this absurd thesis. With its military bases spread across the globe, its giant corporations operating in every region, and platforms that pocket technology rents without paying taxes, it is plainly evident that the US is still the most powerful and wealthiest country in the world. However, it is also known that its hegemony is gradually declining; and in order to maintain its position, even under previous presidents, it has resorted to forcing conditions either by flaunting its military power or by violating the very free trade principles of neoliberalism that it helped establish.

In this context, Trump’s customs duties are intended to accelerate the current trajectory and, to use a fashionable phrase, “level up”. The starting point of the tariffs is the US’s trade deficits. Firstly, in the global trade system, there is neither a rule nor a theory suggesting that every country must balance its trade with every other country. Besides, Trump is imposing a 10% tariff even on countries like Turkey and Australia, which run trade surpluses with the US. Even Madagascar, whose only export is vanilla and whose per capita income hovers around $500, the Falkland Islands with a population of 4,000, and the Heard and McDonald Islands, visited by no one other than penguins and seals, have not escaped Trump’s wrath. One cannot help but ask, “Are these the ones looting the US?”

HOW WERE CUSTOMS DUTIES CALCULATED?

It had been announced that the calculation of customs duties to be applied from 2 April onwards would not only take into account the taxes faced by American export products, but also all subsidies, non-tariff barriers, bureaucratic regulations, and currency manipulations. Then, a flashy formula adorned with letters from the Greek alphabet was thrown out. However, it soon became clear that this formula, once simplified, amounted to a basic grocer’s calculation: the trade deficit the US has with a country divided by total imports from that country. Halve this ratio, round it, and that gives the tariff rate. By this method, China drops from 67% to 34%, and the EU from 39% to 20%. The highest rates fall to poor Asian countries: 49% for Cambodia, 48% for Laos, 47% for Vietnam, and 37% for Bangladesh.

Another notable point is that the calculations only considered goods subject to foreign trade, excluding services. Yet of the world trade volume, which reached $33 trillion in 2024, roughly 80% was in goods and 20% in services. In 2024, world trade grew by 3.7%, with goods rising by 2% and services by 9%. Of the $1.2 trillion expansion in global trade, goods contributed $500 billion and services $700 billion. As of 2023, the US was the world’s top service exporter with $1,027 billion, followed by the UK with $584 billion; China exported $381 billion and India $338 billion in services. The countries with the largest service trade surpluses were the US, UK, EU, and India respectively. In short, a calculation that bypasses services has limited meaning, as key sectors such as tourism, digital services, banking and finance, and media are all classified under services.

If we focus solely on the trade in goods for now: in 2024, the US ran a $355 billion deficit with China, $241 billion with the EU, $178 billion with Mexico, and $110 billion with Vietnam alone. Meanwhile, the EU had a $237 billion deficit in its trade with China. Mexico and Vietnam ran deficits of $71 billion and $59 billion respectively with China, suggesting that Chinese companies had increased production in these countries to bypass earlier US tariffs. On the other hand, China, as a leading manufacturing exporter, had a $69 billion trade deficit with Australia, a raw material producer, while the US posted a surplus in its trade with Australia. In short, within the framework of production based on global supply chains, it is impossible to see the whole picture by looking only at trade deficits/surpluses between individual countries. Therefore, imposing tariffs based on such simplistic reasoning lacks foundation.

TRUMP’S MAJOR ERRORS

Trump claims that manufacturing will return to the US through tariffs, and that blue-collar employment will rise sharply. First; this diagnosis ignores fundamental problems such as the insufficient growth of productive investment in the country, the excessive financialisation of economic activity, reliance on housing price bubbles to stimulate the economy for years, declining savings, and widespread overconsumption. It puts the entire blame on “foreign powers”.

Second; tariffs will raise domestic prices, likely causing the recently subdued inflation to resurge. Sectors that use tariff-hiked products like steel and aluminium as inputs – such as automotive, white goods, and agricultural machinery – will face rising costs and diminishing competitiveness. This may even lead to factory closures and job losses.

Third; retaliatory measures from other countries – such as China imposing a 34% tariff on US goods – are likely to multiply, which will instead punish dynamic and productive US export firms.

Fourth; global supply chains involve the participation of many countries. Especially in sectors like mobile electronics and automotive, over 20 countries may be involved in production. These tariffs will cause serious cost increases at various stages. The resulting uncertainty, ongoing negotiations, and companies’ inability to plan ahead will make repositioning difficult.

Fifth; even if lost production returns to the US, due to technological leaps and the involvement of robots and artificial intelligence, the desired increase in employment will not be achieved.

POTENTIAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS

Most likely, the implementation of customs duties will cause both inflation to tick up and the economy to slow down, possibly slipping into recession. Investments and consequently recruitment will stall. A depreciating dollar may give a slight boost to export competitiveness, but this benefit will be more than offset by the inflationary effect of the weak dollar and the questioning of its reliability as a reserve currency.

FED Chair Jeremy Powell, whom Trump has directly urged to cut interest rates to stimulate the economy, also found himself in a tough spot and merely said, “For now, we’ll watch the data.” Because the process both invites recession – thus requiring a rate cut – and tends to fuel inflation – thus ruling one out. In short, the danger of stagflation, a situation where inflation and stagnation coexist, represents the worst-case scenario for central banks, which dread having to choose between two bad options when setting interest rates.

Financial markets also interpreted these developments negatively, causing stock markets to plunge. As government bonds are seen as safe havens and because low interest rates are expected in a recession, bond prices rose and yields fell. With global recession signals emerging, sharp declines were also seen in oil and raw material prices.

WHY ARE STOCK MARKETS IMPORTANT IN THE US?

In the US, 62% of households have investments in the stock market either directly or through pension accounts and investment funds. Therefore, declines in indices have a severe psychological impact on society. The phenomenon known as the “wealth effect” – when people feel “I’m becoming poorer” as the market value of their portfolio drops – kicks in immediately. In this mood, individuals cut back on spending and adopt austerity, reducing demand and negatively affecting economic growth.

Over the weekend, protests under the slogan “Hands Off!” broke out across almost every US state. Of course, these protests were largely fuelled by the unlawful, irresponsible, and arbitrary actions of Trump and his cronies, especially Elon Musk. However, the recent developments and the growing public anxiety about the country’s and their own economic future also played a significant role. In the end, the customs duties will be paid by importing US companies, and this cost will translate into an annual burden of $1,500–2,000 on household budgets according to some estimates. Some domestic producers, seizing the opportunity offered by market dynamics, will also automatically raise their prices.

THE END OF US HEGEMONY?

Trump’s biggest support comes from reactionary segments of the lower-middle class who couldn’t adapt to capitalist globalisation and who resent the cosmopolitan lifestyle in metropolitan cities. But in reality, he represents the interests of the wealthy from whom he hails. He has openly stated that he will use the tariff revenues to reduce income taxes in a way that benefits the rich the most.

Those who believe that Trump knows what he’s doing and that his policies will yield results in the medium term, in my opinion, are very mistaken. You’ll see – even if the turbulence in financial markets doesn’t persist, the outcome of the 2 April move will not paint a bright picture either for the US or the global economy. He will most likely go down in history as the president who drove the final nail into the coffin of US hegemony. The much-criticised neoliberal construct that has reigned since the 1980s will also be doused with kerosene. What kind of world we will step into will be shaped not only by authoritarian leaders like Trump, but also by the rising tide of social struggles in response.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Trump düğmeye bastı piyasalar tutuştu, published in BirGün newspaper on April 8, 2025.