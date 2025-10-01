Trump's plan will not bring peace

The Gaza Plan of the United States, which has been responsible for the massacres in Gaza as well as providing all kinds of support to Israel for two years, is more a harbinger of new crises than of ‘peace.’ The plan, which US President Donald Trump presented to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the White House the day before yesterday, envisages a Gaza Strip without Hamas. According to the plan, Trump continues to dream of a real estate project in Gaza, where almost the entire population has been displaced due to Israeli attacks.

Trump's plan makes the establishment of a Palestinian state impossible. It states that this would only be possible if the Palestinian Administration implements its reform programme in full and the conditions are right.

TONY BLAIR WILL LEAD

According to the plan, which will grant no rights to the Palestinian people or the residents of Gaza, the administration of Gaza will be left not to the Palestinians but to an international ‘billionaires' council’. It is anticipated that Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister and one of those responsible for the invasion of Iraq, will head this ‘council’, which will consist of 7 to 10 members.

The Gaza International Transition Authority will have absolute power. During the three-year transition period, decision-making power will lie entirely with this council, while Palestinians will be represented only by technocrats who will run basic services.

CEO AT THE TOP

The structure, called the ‘Palestinian Executive Authority,’ will only run basic services such as health, education, water and energy infrastructure, and the ‘CEO’ at the head of the council will be appointed by the international council. Trump's New Gaza envisages a ‘directorate’ system instead of ministries, and all appointments will be subject to the council's approval. Trump and Netanyahu invited Hamas to accept the peace plan. Netanyahu said, ‘If Hamas rejects the plan or pretends to accept it and then does everything against the plan, then Israel will finish the job alone.’ Trump, responding to Netanyahu's remarks, said that in such a case, Israel would receive ‘full support’ from the US.

HAMAS DISTANCED FROM THE PLAN

Hamas is keeping its distance from the plan, which has been supported by European leaders, Middle Eastern countries and Ankara. Qatari officials said the plan had been conveyed to Hamas and that the organisation was considering it ‘responsibly’.

Hamas sources speaking to Reuters described the plan as ‘extremely biased.’ The same source said, ‘This agreement demands impossible conditions from the organisation and aims to destroy it.’

Another Palestinian source said, ‘Trump's offer means the full implementation of the conditions demanded by Israel. This plan will not grant any rights to the Palestinian people and the residents of Gaza.’

MİT PRESIDENT IN DOHA

Turkey has been invited to the ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, mediated by Qatar, the US and Egypt. MİT President İbrahim Kalın travelled to Doha yesterday for talks between Hamas and Israel regarding Trump's ‘Gaza Plan’.

Ankara's involvement in Trump's plan, given its known influence over Hamas, brought to mind the words of US Ambassador to Turkey and Syria Tom Barrack. Speaking before President Erdoğan's meeting with Trump, Barrack said Trump had said, ‘Let's give him legitimacy.’ Barrack also said that in exchange for legitimacy, ‘You will see big changes.’

NETANYAHU IGNORED THE PLAN

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who announced his acceptance of the plan to Trump, assessed the meeting in a post yesterday, stating, ‘Rather than Hamas cornering Israel, they are cornering Hamas.’

Netanyahu argued that, according to the plan, ‘all Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip would be released, but Israel's occupation of most of Gaza would continue.’ Noting that ‘the establishment of a Palestinian state’ would definitely not happen under Trump's plan, Netanyahu said that neither Trump nor himself had announced such a thing. Following his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump said, ‘We discussed very important issues: Iran, trade, the expansion of the Abraham Accords, and most importantly, how to end the war in Gaza. But this is part of a bigger picture. Peace in the Middle East is actually the bigger picture; I'm talking about eternal peace. Netanyahu accepted the plan. We are turning a new page.’ Netanyahu also said, ‘I support your plan, Mr. Trump.’

‘WE ARE PLEASED WITH THE EFFORTS’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia welcomed Trump's efforts to end the fighting in Gaza.

China stated that it supported all efforts to reduce tensions in the region. However, it emphasised that ‘Palestine should be governed by Palestinians’.

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel also shared his thoughts on the international process to achieve a ceasefire in Palestine, saying, ‘This is not a just peace, but a bad peace is better than a continuing war.’

***

WARSHIPS AND UAVS ACCOMPANY THE SUMUD FLOATILLA

It has been reported that two Turkish warships and two UAVs are accompanying the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel's blockade of Gaza.

There are concerns about Israeli intervention against the fleet. Yesterday, the fleet was off the coast of Egypt, between the islands of Crete and Cyprus. It was noted that the fleet was two to three days away from the Gaza Strip. Last week, frigates from Italy and Spain also provided support to the fleet, which reported being attacked by drones. Israeli state television KAN reported that the Sumud Fleet was approximately 150 nautical miles from Gaza and that around 50 boats were heading towards the ‘intervention zone’.

***

JOINT STATEMENT FROM POLITICAL ISLAMISTS: WE TRUST IN TRUMP'S LEADERSHIP

The Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt issued a joint statement following the announcement of Trump's 20-point ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’. The foreign ministers of the eight countries, including Turkey, welcomed Trump's efforts to end the war in Gaza and expressed their confidence in the role of the United States. The statement emphasised the importance of cooperation with the United States in achieving peace in the region and confirmed a shared commitment to work together.

***

EUROPEAN LEADERS TO MEET IN DENMARK AMID DRONE TENSIONS

NATO member Denmark, which is experiencing drone tensions with Russia, will host European leaders today and tomorrow. The 7th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) will be held in the capital Copenhagen, with a focus on security and defence.

Representatives from countries, including Turkey, will discuss strengthening Ukraine, the security situation across Europe, and how to make the continent stronger and safer in the face of new geopolitical realities. Critical topics such as traditional and hybrid threats, economic security, and migration management will be addressed at the meeting.

RUSSIA IN THE TARGET

Denmark, the EU's current president and host of the summit, is also at the centre of Europe's security concerns due to drones spotted in its airspace. In the last week, Denmark has accused Russia of increased drone sightings in its airspace.

It has been alleged that the airspace of Poland, Romania and Estonia has been violated by Russian drones and jets. The Danish government banned all civilian drone flights between 29 September and 3 October.

Support was received from Germany and Sweden as part of security measures. Germany sent the air defence frigate FGS Hamburg to the Baltic Sea, while surveillance activities in the region were strengthened as part of NATO's Baltic Sentry mission. Moscow denies the airspace violations and drone claims.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Trump’ın planı barış getirmez, published in BirGün newspaper on October 1, 2025.