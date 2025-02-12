Trump's shield on global trade

BirGün / ANKARA

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. The new regulation, which applies to all countries, is intended to protect U.S. industry.

The White House announced that the tariffs, set to take effect on March 12, will also cover finished metal products and aim to prevent countries like Russia and China from bypassing existing duties. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump warned that tariff rates “could go even higher” stating, “We are imposing a 25% tariff on all aluminum and steel without exception, which means many businesses will open in the U.S.”

TRUMP’S NEW IMPERIALISM

Commenting on the issue, Prof. Dr. Hayri Kozanoğlu told BirGün:

“Since Trump’s return to the White House, Lenin’s classic work on imperialism has seen renewed interest. Even mainstream media have started describing Trump’s actions as both unilateral economic punishments against countries he perceives as weak and direct territorial demands, ranging from Canada to Panama and Greenland.”

Kozanoğlu continued, “Trump openly declares his intention to impose tariffs on all countries with which the U.S. has a trade deficit. He started with Canada and Mexico, imposing 25% tariffs. He then delayed the implementation by a month, citing the need to assess the situation. China retaliated against a 10% tariff by targeting U.S. liquefied natural gas, coal, and agricultural machinery. This week, a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum was imposed to protect American manufacturers. The country most affected will be Canada, which accounts for 44% of U.S. imports, followed by Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, and Germany. China, however, has little significant export volume in these categories.

Another target of the U.S. president’s aggressive policies is the EU, which he accuses of “refusing to buy American cars, agricultural products, and other exports”. He also asserts his role as the president of U.S. corporate giants by opposing the EU’s efforts to impose a minimum corporate tax on tech monopolies and social media giants. Within the EU, a divide has emerged—some advocate for retaliatory sanctions, while others argue for concessions to appease Trump. However, the European Commission has already announced plans for countermeasures.”

INSTABILITY ON THE HORIZON

Kozanoğlu further explained: "Turkey is not among the U.S.’s key trade partners, making up only 1% of U.S. exports and 0.5% of imports, with a total trade volume of $30 billion—far from the AKP’s goal of $100 billion. The U.S. even runs a trade surplus with Turkey. While Trump’s fondness for Erdoğan might suggest an opportunity for Turkey, there’s little evidence to support this. Since steel and aluminum do not play a significant role in Turkey’s exports to the U.S., the immediate impact on exports is expected to be minimal.

Trump’s aggressive economic policies are expected to drive inflation, slow global growth, deepen trade bloc divisions targeting the China-Russia-Iran axis, and escalate uncertainty and turmoil in the global economy. For U.S. consumers, these measures will lead to higher prices and increased costs for industries reliant on steel and aluminum. In the short term, the only beneficiaries will be domestic steel and aluminum companies, which stand to boost their profits."

Note: This article was originally published in BirGün newspaper published February 12, 2025 and has been translated from Turkish. Read the original here Küresel ticarete Trump kalkanı