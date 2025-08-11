Trump’s crisis route

Umut Can Fırtına

The reverberations continue over the “peace agreement” signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia under the mediation of US President Donald Trump. Tehran announced it would block the plan to hand over the Zangezur Corridor to the US, which, under the agreement, opens the doors of the Caucasus to American forces, while Moscow warned against “non-regional actors.”

‘IT WILL BE A GRAVE’

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stated that “Tehran will block this initiative, whether its strategic ally is Russia or not.” Velayati said the project would endanger regional security and alter the geopolitical map, adding, “Trump thinks the Caucasus is a piece of real estate he can lease for 99 years.” Describing the plan as a “political betrayal” aimed at undermining Armenia’s territorial integrity, Velayati said, “This passage will not be a gateway for Trump’s mercenaries, it will be their grave.” He argued that it would pave the way for NATO to position itself “like a viper” between Iran and Russia.

MOSCOW CAUTIOUS

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “lasting peace in the South Caucasus can be achieved through the cooperation of its direct neighbours,” and, like Tehran, warned against “external interventions.” Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia “began after the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020, with Russia’s direct contribution and central role.” Zakharova stressed that the best option for resolving the problems of the South Caucasus would be “solutions found and implemented by the countries of the region, with the support of direct neighbours Russia, Iran, and Turkey.” She said they would also review the US statements regarding the opening of transport routes in the region.

ANKARA ‘PLEASED’

A statement from Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was “pleased with the progress achieved towards establishing lasting peace and with the commitment recorded in Washington in this context.” The statement added that “a historic opportunity has been seized for the South Caucasus to achieve peace and prosperity” and that “Turkey will continue to contribute to this.”

PASHINYAN: WE MAY EXCHANGE TERRITORY

Following the signing of the peace agreement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said they could exchange territory with Azerbaijan. Stating that the current borders of the two countries are the same as during the Soviet Union, Pashinyan said, “There are lands that belong to us but are under Azerbaijan’s control, and lands that belong to Azerbaijan but are under our control. Therefore, the border delimitation process should continue.”

ANKARA HANDED OVER ITS SPHERE OF INFLUENCE TO THE US

Foreign policy expert Aydın Sezer evaluated the geopolitical transformation in the Caucasus for BirGün: “How this declaration, signed by Aliyev and Pashinyan, will be implemented in both countries, especially in Armenia, is a big question mark. It could face rejection in parliament or the constitutional court. In the Armenian opposition, there are criticisms that the corridor has been handed over to the US, and elections will be held next year. Therefore, it is not possible to say that this agreement will bring peace to the Caucasus overnight. A new process is beginning. However, it is a very significant development that, for the first time, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have signed the same text.

“That said, the fact that US soldiers or US companies will control, build, and operate the Zangezur Corridor means the arrival of a foreign power in the South Caucasus. This will fundamentally alter the existing balance in the South Caucasus and could lead to the emergence of a new zone of tension.

IRAN OPPOSES THE PROJECT

“For Iran, this is absolutely unacceptable. If the corridor comes under US control, Israel and the US will have completely encircled Iran from the north. That is why Iran opposes this project. The corridor issue will be on the table for several years. Whether the current regime in Iran remains in place is another matter of debate. For Russia, there is a dual dimension. Economically, it is a highly beneficial and much-desired project. But from a military and political perspective, there are many reasons for Russia to be concerned. The US entering the South Caucasus effectively means NATO entering. Russian soldiers guard the Armenia-Iran border, and the corridor runs parallel to this border. Without the Russian military withdrawing or being removed, the arrival of American soldiers there poses another potential point of tension.

NATO ‘IN THE BACKYARD’

“The main danger, however, is political and military for Turkey. In the Russia-US tension here, Turkey will have to choose a side. Although it appears to have made this choice in the Syrian issue, talks with Russia continued in the background on matters such as the Kurds. However, in a potential Russia-US conflict in the Caucasus — Moscow’s ‘backyard’ — Turkey will have to make a definitive choice. Until now, Turkey has tried to keep Russia and the US in balance, but it will be very difficult to play this role in the South Caucasus. This choice will be made for two reasons: either within the framework of brotherly ties with Azerbaijan, or within NATO’s framework by adopting an anti-Russia stance alongside the US. If Turkey does this, it risks losing Russia, with which it has enormous mutual interests. This poses a severe economic risk spanning energy, tourism, construction, and industry.

A SERIES OF MISTAKES

“Economically, Turkey is among the winners, but it acted too late in this process. If it had developed relations with Armenia itself, freed itself from Aliyev’s permission, achieved peace with Armenia, and opened the border gates, it would have been Erdoğan in that photo instead of Trump. But because we lack a serious, predictable, long-term Caucasus policy, we unfortunately copied the US. And we had to make an official statement saying ‘We stand with our Azerbaijani brothers.’ In this respect, Turkey has been one of the losers, as it has effectively handed over its sphere of influence and impact in the Caucasus to the US. The first step Turkey must now take is to normalise relations with Armenia. Every minute lost will work against us.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Trump’ın kriz rotası, published in BirGün newspaper on August 11, 2025.