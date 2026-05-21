Trustee appointed for the opposition: Ruling of absolute nullity against CHP!

Mustafa Bildircin

The judiciary has issued a ‘trustee’ decision regarding the opposition. A ‘absolute nullity’ decision has been handed down in the case concerning the CHP’s congress. Thus, the strategy of pressure and intimidation against the opposition has moved to a higher level.

According to the ruling of the 36th Civil Chamber of the Ankara Regional Court of Appeal, the CHP’s former General Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his leadership will continue in office as before.

The current leadership under Özgür Özel, which elevated the CHP to the position of the leading party in the elections for the first time in 47 years, will be temporarily suspended from office.

ISTANBUL PROVINCIAL CONGRESS ALSO CANCELLED

Furthermore, the court ruled that the CHP Istanbul Provincial Congress held on 8 October 2023 and all decisions taken at that congress were also to be annulled on the same grounds.

The court’s ruling included the following statements:

“General Secretary Özgür Özel, who took office following the congress of 4–5 November 2023—which was rendered null and void—along with the members of the Central Executive Committee, the Party Assembly and the High Disciplinary Board, are to be provisionally suspended from their posts, and 4 –5 November 2023, to assume their posts on a provisional basis until the decision becomes final, and that the provisional measure regarding their reinstatement be forwarded to the Supreme Election Board, the Ankara Provincial Election Board, the Çankaya 4th District Electoral Board and the Ankara Governor’s Office.”

The Chamber adopted its decision “unanimously”, with the right of appeal to the Court of Cassation within two weeks.

To ensure compliance with the interim injunction, it was decided that the decision should be sent to the Supreme Electoral Board, the Ankara Provincial Electoral Board, the Çankaya 4th District Electoral Board and the Ankara Governor’s Office.

CALL FOR A GATHERING FROM THE CHP

The CHP has decided that the Party Headquarters must not be vacated.

In their first statement to BirGün following the decision, CHP members said, “We do not recognise this verdict".

The CHP Ankara Provincial Directorate called on party members to “gather at the General Headquarters”.

The statement read: “Shoulder to shoulder, as one heart; we invite everyone to our General Headquarters to stand up for democracy, solidarity and the will of the people.”

Police barriers were seen being brought up in front of the CHP Headquarters.

ÖZGÜR ÖZEL’S PROGRAMME CANCELLED

Following the ruling of absolute nullity against the CHP, Özgür Özel’s programme scheduled for tomorrow in Istanbul has been cancelled.

MYK HELD AN EMERGENCY MEETING

Meanwhile, following the ruling of absolute nullity, the CHP Central Executive Board (MYK) held an emergency meeting.

KILIÇDAROĞLU SEND “GOOD LUCK” MESSAGE

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu made his first statement following the ruling of absolute nullity.

Making his first statement to TGRT Haber, a channel known for its proximity to the government, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “May this decision be for the good of Turkey and the CHP.”

CHP MEMBERS BEGIN GATHERING AT THE HEADQUARTERS

Following a call from the CHP Ankara Provincial Directorate, CHP members began gathering at the party’s headquarters.

Meanwhile, the CHP party bus has been parked in front of the Headquarters.

FIRST THE VIDEO, THEN THE DECISION!

The CHP’s former General Chairman, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, had shared a three-and-a-half-minute video on his social media account that sparked controversy.

In his statement, Kılıçdaroğlu had said, “The Republican People’s Party (CHP) is not an inherited legacy. Our party is a sacred responsibility entrusted to us. A trust cannot be tainted, nor can it be defamed.”

Reiterating his earlier calls for ‘self-reflection’ and ‘purification’, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “There are those who expect me to remain silent or say other things. I speak the truth; I stand by the truth.”

The video quickly became a trending topic on social media, with many users reacting to Kılıçdaroğlu’s statements.

Users who shared the video and commented on the post interpreted Kılıçdaroğlu’s words as a move in response to the legal proceedings initiated to have the congress he lost annulled on the grounds of ‘absolute nullity’.

It was noted that Kılıçdaroğlu’s video post in question was made one day before the ‘absolute nullity’ ruling.

HOW DID THE PROCESS UNFOLD?

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had launched an investigation into ‘irregularities’ regarding the CHP’s 38th Ordinary Congress held on 4–5 November 2023.

Former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş and some delegates had filed separate lawsuits in civil courts seeking the annulment of the CHP’s “change” congress held on 4–5 November 2023 and its 21st Extraordinary Congress scheduled for 6 April 2025. The lawsuits seeking annulment were consolidated into a single case at the Ankara 42nd Civil Court of First Instance on 14 February.

On 24 October, the court ruled that there was no basis for a decision as the case had become “moot”, and also dismissed the consolidated cases—which included the request to annul the CHP’s 21st Extraordinary Congress—on the grounds of “lack of jurisdiction”.

Following this, Lütfü Savaş and the delegates’ lawyer, Onur Yusuf Üregen, lodged an appeal against the decision.

The decision was referred to the Court of Appeal.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Muhalefete kayyum: CHP hakkında mutlak butlan kararı!, published in BirGün newspaper on May 21, 2026.