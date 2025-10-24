Trustee appointed to Tele1

A new investigation has been launched into journalist Merdan Yanardağ, manager of Tele1, Ekrem İmamoğlu, and Necati Özkan, İmamoğlu's election campaign director, on allegations of ‘espionage’. This morning, during a live broadcast on TELE1, police raided the channel and searched Yanardağ's office. Merdan Yanardağ was taken into custody from his home.

Following Merdan Yanardağ's arrest, a trustee was appointed to TELE1, where he was a manager.

The prosecutor's office stated: "As part of the investigation being conducted by our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the details of which were provided in our previous press release today;

Merdan Yanardağ, the general broadcast manager of the TV channel TELE1, who was detained on suspicion of espionage, committed numerous offences related to the investigation through his words and actions, was the actual user of the channel, and his son Alp Yanardağ appeared as the company owner in official records. and that he used the TV channel TELE1 in these crimes. Consequently, the Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace has today decided to appoint the Deposit Insurance Fund as the administrator of ABC RADYO TELEVİZYON VE DİJİTAL YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ, the owner of the channel."

TELE1 BEGAN BROADCASTING FROM THE RECORDING

Following the trustee decision, TELE1 began broadcasting from the recording.

It was learned that the trustee committee was in the building. On the other hand, it was claimed that İbrahim Paşalı, a writer for Yeni Şafak, was brought in to manage the channel by the TMSF. It was learned that Paşalı was at the channel with the trustee committee.

PENGUIN DOCUMENTARY

Immediately after the appointment of the administrator to TELE1, a penguin documentary began airing.