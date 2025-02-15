Trustee appointed to Van Metropolitan Municipality: 127 detained in protests

The Ministry of Interior removed Van Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Abdullah Zeydan from office and appointed Van Governor Ozan Balcı as acting mayor.

The dismissal was officially communicated to Zeydan in front of the municipality building, but he refused to accept the notification. Following this, police intervened against the citizens gathered around the building.

Using water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets, police dispersed the crowd. Among those detained was Doğan Hatun, the Co-Mayor of Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality, who was later released.

Among the 127 detainees were journalists, including JİNNEWS reporter Rabia Önver, Mezopotamya Agency reporters Bilal Babat and Mehmet Güleş, as well as journalists Behçet Bayhan, Ruşen Takva, and Medine Mamedoğlu.

CO-CHAIRS OF DEM PARTY SPEAK AT PRESS CONFERENCE

The Co-Chairs of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, are holding a press conference at the party headquarters.