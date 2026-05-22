Trustee to CHP also deals a blow to the economy

Havva Gümüşkaya

Istanbul Stock Exchange, the BIST 100 index fell sharply after the absolute nullity decision was issued for the CHP. Yesterday evening, around 17:40, the decline in the index exceeded 6 per cent. In the banking index, the drop surpassed 8 per cent.

Following the decline, circuit breakers were triggered. Starting the day at 14,040.06 points, the BIST 100 index closed the day at 13,164 points with a 6.05 per cent decrease. The banking index, on the other hand, fell by 8.6 per cent.

Following the decision, limited activity was also seen in the foreign exchange markets. While the Dollar/TL was trading at the level of 45.61, the Euro/TL found buyers at 53.07 TL with a 0.15 per cent increase, and gram gold at 6,613 TL with a 0.70 per cent decrease.

Turkey's 5-year credit default swap (CDS) indicator, monitored in terms of external borrowing costs, rose to 250 basis points.

CENTRAL BANK IS SELLING FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Capital Markets Expert İris Cibre emphasised that the movement experienced in the market after the absolute nullity decision has rendered the already fragile national economy even more volatile. Cibre's assessments are as follows:

"With this decision, high initial reactions were seen in the market. Following the ruling, a loss of 6 per cent on Borsa İstanbul and 10 per cent in the futures market was experienced. It is probable that the impacts of the decision will continue. In offshore forwards, there is an upward movement of over 8 percentage points in interest rates, pushing above the 40 per cent level. This indicates that the Central Bank is conducting strong foreign exchange sales to maintain the exchange rate. On the other hand, the credit risk premium (CDS) also rose to 250 basis points with a 5 basis point increase.

Even if we look back to the period before the war, the course of events had become difficult. With the war, the economy had become thoroughly fragile due to the rise in both the current account deficit and inflation, alongside expectations of an economic slowdown. This is a development that will further increase this fragility. Foreign investors were not looking favourably at securities inflows due to the increase in the current account deficit. The Central Bank had made sales of 49.8 billion dollars with the onset of the war. As of April, it had clawed back 24 billion dollars of this. However, it was not going any further. Due to the risk of the current account deficit and inflation putting pressure on the exchange rate, foreign investors were not bringing back as much as they had withdrawn, and their appetite for carry trades was not sufficiently formed. It is a reality that the Central Bank will strive to hold the exchange rate until the very end. What matters for the currency side is how domestic residents will react to this situation. However, looking at the picture as a whole, an already fragile economy could become even more vulnerable."

THE ECONOMIC MANAGEMENT'S JOB WILL BECOME HARDER

Evaluating the impact of the decision on the economy, Prof. Dr Serap Durusoy used the following expressions: "The decision will lead to capital outflows, sudden fluctuations in the stock market and foreign exchange rates, and a rise in the risk premium. Reserves will be burnt through to suppress the fluctuation in the exchange rate. The job of the economic management, which is continuing its search for hot money, will become harder. The decision will cause hot money inflows to slow down."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled CHP’ye kayyum ekonomiye de darbe indirdi, published in BirGün newspaper on May 22, 2026.