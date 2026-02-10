TÜİK announced: Turkey’s population has passed 86 million

Turkey’s population increased by 427,224 in 2025, reaching 86,092,168. The population growth rate was 5 per thousand while Istanbul remained the most populous province with 15,754,053 people.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced the 2025 results of the Address-Based Population Registration System (ADNKS).

As of 31 December 2025, the resident population in Turkey rose by 427,224 compared with the previous year to 86,092,168. The male population was 43,059,434 while the female population was 43,032,734. In other words, men made up 50.02% of the total population and women 49.98%.

According to ADNKS results, the foreign resident population(1) increased by 38,968 compared with the previous year to 1,519,515. Of this population, 49.3% were men and 50.7% were women.

THE POPULATION GROWTH RATE WAS 5 PER THOUSAND

The annual population growth rate was 3.4 per thousand in 2024 and 5 per thousand in 2025.

THE SHARE OF PEOPLE LIVING IN PROVINCIAL AND DISTRICT CENTRES WAS 93.6%

The share of people living in provincial and district centres, which was 93.4% in 2024, rose to 93.6% in 2025. Meanwhile, the share of people living in towns and villages fell from 6.6% to 6.4%.

67.5% of the population lived in places classified as high-density urban areas. With the introduction of the Spatial Address Registration System (MAKS), a new classification was created that reflects the de facto urban–rural structure more accurately, distinguishing between “high-density urban, medium-density urban and rural”(2).

Under this classification, 67.5% of Turkey’s population was found to live in high-density urban areas, 15.8% in medium-density urban areas and 16.8% in places classified as rural.

THE POPULATION DECLINED IN 33 PROVINCES IN TURKEY

While a decrease was seen in the population of 40 provinces in 2024 compared with the previous year, it was observed that the population declined in 33 provinces in 2025.

ISTANBUL’S POPULATION WAS 15,754,053

Istanbul's population increased by 52,451 compared with the previous year to 15,754,053. Istanbul, where 18.3% of Turkey’s population resides, was followed by Ankara with 5,910,320, İzmir with 4,504,185, Bursa with 3,263,011 and Antalya with 2,777,677.

THE LEAST POPULOUS PROVINCE WAS BAYBURT WITH 82,836

Bayburt was the province with the smallest population at 82,836. Bayburt was followed by Tunceli with 85,083, Ardahan with 90,392, Gümüşhane with 138,807 and Kilis with 157,363.

ESENYURT BECAME TURKEY’S FIRST DISTRICT WITH A POPULATION OVER 1 MILLION

Looking at the distribution of population by district, Istanbul's Esenyurt district ranked first with 1,003,905 people. This meant that, for the first time in Turkey, a district’s population had exceeded 1 million. Esenyurt was followed by Şahinbey district of Gaziantep with 957,792, Çankaya district of Ankara with 952,198, Keçiören district of Ankara with 931,722 and Şehitkamil district of Gaziantep with 905,880.

STRUCTURAL CHANGE IN THE POPULATION PYRAMID CONTINUED

Population pyramids are defined as graphs showing changes in the age and sex structure of the population. Comparing Turkey’s population pyramids for 2007 and 2025 shows that, due to declining fertility and mortality rates, the elderly population has increased and the median age has risen.

TURKEY’S MEDIAN AGE ROSE TO 34.9

The median age is the age of the person in the middle when the ages of the population are ordered from newborn to oldest. The median age is also an important indicator used to interpret the age structure of the population.

In Turkey, the median age, which was 34.4 in 2024, rose to 34.9 in 2025. By sex, it was seen that the median age rose from 33.7 to 34.2 for men and from 35.2 to 35.7 for women.

SİNOP HAD THE HIGHEST MEDIAN AGE AND ŞANLIURFA THE LOWEST

Looking at the distribution of median age by province, Sinop was found to have the highest median age value at 44. Sinop was followed by Giresun with 43.5 and Kastamonu with 43.3. Meanwhile, Şanlıurfa had the lowest median age at 21.8. Şanlıurfa was followed by Şırnak with 23.3 and Siirt with 25.

SİNOP HAD THE HIGHEST MEDIAN AGE FOR BOTH WOMEN AND MEN

When the distribution of median age by province and sex was examined, Sinop had the highest median age among men at 43 while Şanlıurfa had the lowest among men at 21.3. Among women, Sinop again had the highest median age at 44.9 while Şanlıurfa had the lowest at 22.3.

THE SHARE OF THE WORKING-AGE POPULATION WAS 68.5%

The share of the population in the 15–64 age group, defined as working age, rose from 66.5% in 2007 to 68.5% in 2025. Meanwhile, the share of the 0–14 age group, defined as children, fell from 26.4% to 20.4 and the share of those aged 65 and over rose from 7.1% to 11.1%.

POPULATION DENSITY WAS 112 PEOPLE PER SQUARE KILOMETRE IN TURKEY AND 2,943 IN ISTANBUL

Population density, defined as “the number of people per square kilometre”, was 112 across Turkey. Istanbul was the province with the highest population density, at 2,943 people per square kilometre. Istanbul was followed by Kocaeli with 633 and Yalova, which has the smallest surface area, with 395.

The province with the lowest population density was again Tunceli, with 11 people per square kilometre. Tunceli was followed by Ardahan with 19 and Erzincan and Gümüşhane with 21. Meanwhile, Konya, which ranks first in surface area, had a population density of 59.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled TÜİK açıkladı: Türkiye’nin nüfusu 86 milyonu aştı, published in BirGün newspaper on February 9, 2026.