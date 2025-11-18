TÜİK data: Real unemployment reached 29.4 percent in the third quarter of the year

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) released labour force statistics for the third quarter of the year.

Among people aged 15 and over, the number of unemployed fell by 26 thousand compared with the previous quarter to 3 million 10 thousand in the third quarter of 2025. The unemployment rate showed no change and stood at 8.5 percent.

The unemployment rate was estimated at 7 percent for men and 11.2 percent for women.

SEASONALLY ADJUSTED EMPLOYMENT RATE 49 PERCENT

The number of employed people rose by 65 thousand compared with the previous quarter to 32 million 558 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, while the employment rate showed no change and stood at 49 percent. This rate was 66.2 percent for men and 32.1 percent for women.

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT RATE 15.3 PERCENT

The unemployment rate among the 15–24 age group fell by 0.5 points compared with the previous quarter to 15.3 percent. In this age group, the unemployment rate was estimated at 11.7 percent for men and 21.8 percent for women.

IDLE LABOUR FORCE RATE 29.4 PERCENT

The rate of idle labour force made up of time-related underemployment, potential labour force and the unemployed fell by 2.6 points compared with the previous quarter to 29.4 percent in the third quarter of 2025. The combined rate of time-related underemployment and the unemployed was 18.9 percent, while the combined rate of potential labour force and the unemployed was estimated at 20.3 percent.

6.9 MILLION YOUNG PEOPLE NEITHER IN EDUCATION NOR EMPLOYMENT

The most striking figure was again those neither in education nor employment. Among the 15–34 age group, 6 million 954 thousand out of 24 million 97 thousand young people were neither in education nor employment. The rate stood at 28.9 percent.

According to TÜİK data, 1 million 888 thousand of these were men and 5 million 65 thousand were women.

Among the 15–34 age group, the rate of those neither in education nor employment was 15.4 percent for men and 42.7 percent for women.

UNEMPLOYMENT HIGHEST AMONG SECONDARY SCHOOL AND UNIVERSITY GRADUATES

There were also striking figures regarding labour force status by educational level. Unemployment was highest among secondary school and higher education graduates. The unemployment rate was 10.9 percent among secondary school graduates and 10.3 percent among university graduates. The lowest unemployment rate was 4.4 percent among those who are illiterate, while it was 6.9 percent among those below secondary school level and 9.8 percent among vocational and technical secondary school graduates.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled TÜİK verileri: Yılın üçüncü çeyreğinde gerçek işsizlik yüzde 29,4 oldu, published in BirGün newspaper on November 18, 2025.