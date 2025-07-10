Türk-İş postponed its actions, workers refused to accept: We will not give up the streets!

Bilge Su Yıldırım

While reactions continue to the 15-16 per cent wage increase offer from the government regarding the Public Framework Protocol (KÇP), which affects 600,000 public sector workers, the Turkish Confederation of Trade Unions (Turk-İş) has decided to postpone its protests. Workers, however, reacted to the confederation's decision to postpone the actions it had been carrying out nationwide for about a month due to the deaths of 12 soldiers who were poisoned by methane gas in northern Iraq. The Turkish Defence Industry and Auxiliary Industries Workers' Union (Türk Harb-İş Sendikası) announced that it would take the initiative and march to Ankara in response to Türk-İş's decision to postpone the protests. The union announced that all its branches would be in the capital on Friday.

THE REASON FOR POSTPONING THE PROTESTS

Murat Yalçınkaya, President of the Istanbul Branch of Türk Harb-İş, evaluated the confederation's decision to postpone the action for BirGün. Emphasising that they had decided to take action before the confederation during the KÇP process, Yalçınkaya said: "The first offer was made on 27 February, and no offer came from the government side until 13 June. In the 112 days that followed, the Ministry of Labour did not take any steps, so what were the confederations waiting for during those 112 days?

Our union’s initial response was to organise actions first within our own branch and then within the union. This call reached the confederation level after the 15-16% offer came on 13 June, and it has remained there until today. The martyrs are our children, and each of our hearts is burning. However, it was also possible to continue the struggle while commemorating our martyrs. Frankly, we see an attitude of “How can I postpone this action process?”. There is also a very serious reaction from the workers against this, especially from the grassroots of our union."

Yalçınkaya stated that they observed that the trust in Türk-İş had been damaged when they visited the workplaces, and used the following expressions: "Today, there are 22,000 workers employed in the defence industry in the public sector in the country. These people are working in the most difficult jobs in the world. They are building Turkey’s first domestically produced aircraft carrier and submarine. Domestic production in the defence industry has risen from 20% to 80%. However, the wage deemed appropriate for these people is 39,000 lira.

Under these conditions, no one has the ability or the right to play dead. We do not want to create chaos; we are demanding what is rightfully ours. While private sector subcontractors do not pay less than 90,000 lira for the same work, if you consider those doing this work in the public sector to be worth 39,000 lira, you will not find anyone to do this work tomorrow. Offering a 15-16% raise is nothing but mocking the workers' intelligence. These figures should not even be mentioned."

THE PEOPLE DEMAND “POVERTY”

Bülent Kılıççıoğlu, President of the Adana Branch of the Turkish Petroleum, Chemical and Rubber Workers' Union (Petrol-İş), also commented to BirGün on the offer, which is in the range of 15-16 per cent. ‘The government must hear the people's cry of “There's a fire in the kitchen,”’ said Kılıççıoğlu, adding: "The government must hear this voice; it cannot ignore it. The poverty line for a family of four has exceeded 80,000 lira. In other words, there is a people demanding to be poor in the face of the state. The people want to feel the state’s presence. If the state is a ‘fatherly state,’ it must act like a father and protect this people.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Türk-iş eylemleri erteledi, işçi kabul etmedi: Sokaktan vazgeçmeyiz!, published in BirGün newspaper on July 10, 2025.