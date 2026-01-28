Turk Telekom is once again in the spotlight: Divide and privatise

Havva Gümüşkaya

Turkish Telekom, where former RTÜK President Ebubekir Şahin began his role as CEO in October 2025, is preparing to be transferred to subcontracting companies. The outsourcing is planned to be implemented under the Bonar (Maintenance and Repair Transfer) project, which began to be discussed in December.

Initially, it was claimed that services for 6.3 million subscribers in Istanbul, Antalya, Izmir, Tekirdag, Kirklareli, Mugla, Kocaeli and Edirne would be transferred to two companies. Approximately 6,000 people working as technicians at the institution were “encouraged” to leave their jobs by the end of February. Technicians were offered an additional six months' salary on top of severance pay if they left by 31 January, and an additional five months' salary if they left by 27 February.

Speaking to BirGün, a technician who has worked at Türk Telekom for 10 years said, "The staff are very pessimistic because they don't know what will happen to them. It is unclear what will happen to staff who do not accept the incentive. It is said that the subcontractor will offer some staff the opportunity to continue working. Staff who do not accept the incentive and do not transfer to the subcontractor are being threatened with transfer and rotation."

It was stated that the three-year contract would take effect on 1 February. Turkish Telekom sources reached by BirGün stated that following the emergence of subcontracting news, senior management was called to an emergency meeting by Ebubekir Şahin. It was claimed that technician salaries would be set at 1.6 times the minimum wage in the new period.

TRANSFER TO AFFILIATED COMPANIES

CHP Deputy Chairman Deniz Yavuzyılmaz claimed that the institution would incur a loss of approximately 6 billion 426 million lira due to the transfer. Yavuzyılmaz, who stated that Türk Telekom's current monthly cost per subscriber is 75 TL, emphasised that after the transfer, 160 TL per subscriber per month would be paid to the two companies.

FAMILIAR FACES

The aforementioned İş-Kaya Holding and Akçadağ Holding have recently been in the news due to the tenders they have won. Akçadağ İnşaat took over the Çayırhan Thermal Power Plant in March 2025 for 20 billion TL. İş-Kaya Holding is remembered for its controversial land swap initiative in Çeşme, which resulted in a difference of 1.3 billion lira. Meanwhile, Turkish Telekom management has issued a statement regarding the allegations. Management denied claims that the institution would be privatised.

FIRST SOLD, THEN BOUGHT BACK WITH CREDIT

In 2005, 55% of Türk Telekom was sold to the Lebanese Hariri family. When Oger Telecom defaulted on its loans and fled, the shares were left to the banks. Although Türk Telekom shares were set to revert to state control in 2026, the Wealth Fund borrowed to buy back these shares. In April 2025, the loan was repaid early.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Türk Telekom yine hedefte: Parçala ve özelleştir, published in BirGün newspaper on January 28, 2026.