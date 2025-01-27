Turkey Hikes Healthcare Fees by 500%

In a controversial move, Turkey’s Social Security Institution (SGK) has implemented massive hikes in healthcare co-payment fees, ranging from 200% to 542.8% writes Osman Öztürk to BirGün. Published in the Official Gazette, the new directive dramatically increases fees for both doctor and dentist visits at public and private hospitals.

KEY CHANGES

- Fees at general state hospitals jumped from 6 TL to 20 TL (a 233% increase).

- Education and research hospital fees soared from 7 TL to 45 TL (+542.8%).

- University hospitals rose by 462.5%, reaching 45 TL from 8 TL.

- Private hospitals increased by 200%, now set at 50 TL.

Osman Öztürk highlights that the policy appears to favor private hospitals by limiting their fee increases, potentially incentivizing patient flow to these facilities. Öztürk also warns that family physicians may face heightened pressure as their clinics are transformed into "referral hubs”. This shift may heighten their workloads and increase the risk of workplace violence against healthcare providers.

A DEEPER SHIFT TOWARD THE PRIVATIZATION OF HEALTHCARE

This policy raises concerns about the government’s priorities, as it appears to favor short-term financial gains over sustainable investments in public healthcare. By potentially leaving low-income patients unable to access affordable care, this development reflects broader challenges in balancing healthcare access with funding reforms amid economic strain.