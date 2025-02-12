Turkey hits bottom in corruption rankings

According to Transparency International's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, Turkey remained in a negative position with 34 points, just as in 2023. The index ranks 180 countries, where 0 represents extreme corruption and 100 indicates a completely clean public sector.

According to a report by Pelin Ülker from DW, the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index ranks Denmark (90), Finland (88), Singapore (84), and New Zealand (83) as the least corrupt countries. In 2023, Turkey ranked 115th out of 180 countries with 34 points. This year, despite maintaining the same score, it moved up to 107th place. However, this does not indicate progress in Turkey’s fight against corruption. The ranking improvement is due to a decline in scores of countries previously ahead of Turkey, including Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, Thailand, Panama, Nepal, Algeria, and Sierra Leone.

With 34 points, Turkey shares its position on the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index with Algeria, Brazil, Malawi, Nepal, Niger, and Thailand. This score remains Turkey’s lowest since 2004 (32 points). Over the past four years, Turkey has seen a steady decline in its corruption score: 2020: 40 points, 2021: 38 points, 2022: 36 points, 2023 & 2024: 34 points.

TURKEY NEEDS STRONGER ANTI-CORRUPTION REFORMS

In Eastern Europe and Central Asia, where Turkey is included, the average score remains stagnant at 35, indicating persistently low levels of transparency across the region. Transparency International emphasizes that Turkey must implement more effective reforms to combat corruption and improve its score. Strengthening accountability, transparency, and anti-corruption measures is seen as crucial for Turkey to reverse its downward trend in the index.

