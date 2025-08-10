Turkey ranks first in food inflation

Economy Service

Turkey continues to lead by a wide margin in food inflation every month when OECD data is updated.

Both official TÜİK data and international statistics reveal that citizens' tables are shrinking day by day.

Food, which constitutes a significant portion of the shopping basket of low-income households, is not letting Turkey slip from its position as the “world leader” in inflation. According to the OECD's June report, Turkey is the country with the highest annual increase in food prices among 38 OECD countries.

The country continues to be the country with the highest increase in food prices in the world. The country's annual food inflation exceeded the annual headline inflation of many countries. According to official inflation figures, food prices rose by 27.95% in July. According to the latest Economic Development and Cooperation Organisation (OECD) data, the country closest to Turkey is Estonia, with annual food inflation at 8.4%. The rate of increase in food prices in the country is six times the OECD average of 4.6%.

COUNTRY INFLATION NOT FALLING BELOW 30%

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) also announced that global food inflation was 1.5% last month. The annual increase in the FAO food price index was 7.6%.

NO COUNTRY IN THE EURO ZONE EXCEEDS 5%

The OECD's June report also highlighted Turkey's headline inflation. Headline inflation, which stood at 35.05% in June, the month referenced in the report, dropped to 33.52% in July. The report emphasised that no country other than Turkey reported annual headline inflation above 5%. The lowest rates were recorded in Costa Rica and Finland at 0.2%, and Switzerland at 0.1%.

Annual inflation in the eurozone stood at 2% in June. The report stated, "According to Eurostat's preliminary estimate, annual headline inflation in the eurozone remained stable in July 2025, while core inflation remained unchanged.

Energy inflation remained generally stable. It is estimated that annual service inflation in the region declined from 3.3% in June to 3.1% in July."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gıda enflasyonunda dünya liderliği Türkiye’nin, published in BirGün newspaper on August 10, 2025.