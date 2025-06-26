Turkey ranks highest in poverty

The seven-year balance sheet of the presidential system, which was implemented in the 24 June 2018 elections with President Erdoğan's words, ‘Give us the authority, see the impact,’ showed that the country has been driven into an abyss in every area, especially the economy. The latest example is the EU income and living conditions statistics. According to the European Statistical Office (Eurostat)'s 2024 income and living conditions statistics, Turkey is the country at the highest risk.

TURKEY IN A GRAVE SITUATION

The proportion of people at risk of poverty in the total population of EU countries is 16.2%, while in the Eurozone this figure is 16.6%. According to Eurostat data, 18,675,000 people in Turkey are at risk of poverty.

The percentage of the population at risk of poverty in the EU remained unchanged at 16.2% compared to 2023. Eurostat has lowered its poverty risk forecast for 2025 to 16.1%.

THE RATE IS SERIOUSLY HIGH

When examining the risk of poverty among the young population aged 15 to 24, there are some striking figures and countries. The poverty risk rate among the young population was 21.4% in the EU and 21.7% in the Eurozone.

The country with the highest poverty risk among the young population was Luxembourg, at 32.7%. Norway, with 29.7%, and Bulgaria, with 26.6%, are the other countries with the highest risk for the young population. The countries with the lowest poverty risk among the young population are Slovenia, with 9.3%, Cyprus, with 11.1%, and Ireland, with 11.3%.

On the other hand, Turkey, with 21.2%, ranked above the EU and Eurozone averages in terms of poverty risk among the young population. The total young population at risk of poverty in Turkey was announced as 2 million 870 thousand. The young population accounts for 15.4% of the total population at risk of poverty in Turkey.

POVERTY RISK BY COUNTRY

When examining the poverty risk rates by country, among the 29 countries that are members of the EU and under observation, as announced by Eurostat, the countries with the highest risk were Turkey with 22.6%, Bulgaria with 21.7% and Latvia with 21.6%.

***

INFLATION HAS INCREASED BY 788% OVER THE LAST 7 YEARS

CHP MP Orhan Sarıbal also assessed the 7-year balance sheet of the presidential system. Sarıbal emphasised that there has been a deep collapse in every area, from the economy to the judiciary, from education to social peace.

Sarıbal said that the bill for the 7-year system has been reflected in the people's tables as hunger, in their pockets as poverty, and in their future as hopelessness, and explained the grim picture as follows:

The dollar, which was 4.81 TL in June 2018, has exceeded 39 TL.

The number of broadly defined unemployed has reached 13 million. Broadly defined unemployment is 32.2%.

From 2018 to 2025, the broad definition of unemployment increased by 15.9 points, or approximately 7.4 million people.

The number of people unemployed under the broad definition increased by 1.24 million in just one month and by 2.229 million in the last year.

Sixty-eight percent of retirees are either working or looking for work.

Inflation has increased by 788% over the past 7 years.

Turkey is the 6th country in the world with the highest annual inflation rate of 37.86%.

The rate of increase in food prices in Turkey is 36.1%, the highest in Europe.

Over the past 7 years, increases in medicine and rent prices have exceeded 1,000%.

Food prices have increased 11-fold over the past 7 years. Potatoes and beef have increased 14-fold; eggs, margarine, and lamb have increased 13-fold; and fruits have increased 12-fold.

Electricity has increased by 538%, petrol by 634%, diesel by 698%, and natural gas by 736% over the past 7 years.

The poverty line of 25,000 TL has exceeded 81,000 TL.

In Turkey, 18 million 675 thousand people are living at risk of poverty.

A minimum wage earner can buy 130 fewer loaves of bread compared to 2018.

Turkey is the second country among OECD member countries that allocates the least resources to social spending in relation to its national income. However, the number of households receiving social assistance also increased from 3.5 million in 2018 to 4.6 million in 2024.

The Treasury's internal and external debts reached 11 trillion 64 billion lira.

Individual credit and credit card debts rose to 4 trillion 726 billion lira.

Debts subject to enforcement proceedings amounted to 176.3 billion lira. Credit card debt balances rose to 2 trillion 286 billion lira.

The number of farmers registered with the Social Security Institution (SGK) fell from 1 million in 2021 to 419,000.

Agricultural employment decreased by 455,000 people between 2018 and 2024, falling from 5.3 million to 4.8 million.

Farmers' debts to banks were 98.4 billion Turkish lira in June 2018 and rose to 1 trillion 9 billion Turkish lira.

The number of livestock decreased by 3.7 million heads compared to 2021. Between 2018 and 2025, imports amounted to 6.3 billion dollars.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yoksullukta zirveye yerleşti, published in BirGün newspaper on June 26, 2025.