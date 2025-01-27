Turkey's New Pension Inequality: Retirees Face 25% Drop in Payments

Aziz Çelik reports an unpromising start to 2025 for Turkey’s future retirees. As predicted, pension payments for those retiring in 2025 and beyond are now approximately 25% lower than pensions awarded in the latter half of 2024. Despite warnings and calls for legislative action, the government failed to address the issue, leading to widespread discontent among workers nearing retirement.

THE CORE ISSUE

Pensions are calculated using an adjustment as outlined in the 5510 Social Insurance and General Health Insurance Law. However, a legal gap causes discrepancies in pension amounts. While those retiring in December 2024 received pensions reflecting last year’s economic adjustments and increases, workers retiring in January 2025 and beyond have seen substantial decreases in their expected payments.

IMPACT IN NUMBERS

For example, a worker who saw a projected pension of 22,554 TL in December 2024 now faces a reduced estimate of 19,398 TL in January 2025—a loss of over 6,700 TL (approximately 26%). Losses range from 4,000 to 12,000 TL for many retirees, despite a 15.75% increase applied to existing pensions in January 2025.

This discrepancy particularly affects those waiting to retire after the changes to Turkey’s retirement age system in 1999, compounding frustrations for workers already forced to endure delayed retirements. Çelik holds the government and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security directly responsible for this injustice, emphasizing that their inaction has created significant financial losses for future retirees.