Turkey’s Labour Crisis Worsens: Only 14% of Workers Are Unionised

Havva Gümüşkaya reveals with data how workers have been condemned to flexible and precarious working conditions under AKP rule, the obstacles to unionisation and how the lack of supervision has turned work accidents into a death trap.

According to data from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, out of 16.8 million insured workers, only 2.5 million are union members, i.e. the unionisation rate is 14.97 percent. When the AKP came to power, the unionisation rate was 58 percent; it has since dropped drastically due to privatisation and subcontracting. Moreover, this rate decreases even more when unregistered labour is taken into account.

Gümüşkaya notes that one of the major obstacles to unionisation is the work branch threshold, which prevents many small unions from making collective labour agreements. The AKP’s anti-union policies have systematically weakened the labour movement, making it increasingly difficult for workers to secure their rights.

WEAK UNIONS, WEAKER SOCIETY

Labour economist Serkan Öngel evaluated the causes and consequences of low unionisation in Turkey, highlighting how legal restrictions, bureaucratic barriers, and strike prohibitions have severely weakened trade unions.

Öngel stated, “One of the main reasons why unionisation in Turkey is so low is that rights and freedoms are largely restricted by law. Even if unions overcome the authorisation thresholds, long approval processes remain a major obstacle.”

He further highlighted that disorganisation has led to social fragmentation, isolating workers and preventing collective resistance against injustices. “Workers have been left alone in a very serious way. There is no common dialogue, culture, or behaviour between them and the colleagues they work with side by side,” he explained.

According to Öngel, “Being organised increases the likelihood of people raising their voices against injustices. In places where there is unionisation, negative conditions can be limited to a great extent.”

Source: 100 işçiden sadece 14’ü sendikalı: Emeğin kurtuluşu örgütlü mücadelede