Turkey’s Press Under Scrutiny Over Gezi: Officials to Review Footage from 12 Years Ago!

A new one has been added to the repressive practices that have gained momentum in Turkey in the last few days. The Gezi resistance, the most massive popular movement in the history of the Republic, is once again being targeted.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office sent a letter to the Supreme Council of Radio and Television (RTÜK) as part of the Ayşe Barım investigation.

The letter argued that some media outlets 'made propaganda for the Gezi Park protests', which had been taking place since 27 May 2013, and 'caused social events to spread in this way'.

According to Habertürk, RTÜK requested the identification of media organizations that publicly broadcasted the Gezi protests at the time and asked for copies of the recordings to be sent to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

After the file to be prepared by RTÜK reaches the prosecutor's office, the heads of the identified media organisations can testify before the prosecutor as suspects.

AYŞE BARIM ARRESTED

Manager Ayşe Barım, founder and partner of ID Consultancy Limited Company, was arrested last Friday on charges of 'attempting to overthrow the government of the Republic of Turkey or preventing it from carrying out its duties'. Ayşe Barım was arrested last Friday on charges of 'attempting to overthrow the government of the Republic of Turkey or prevent it from performing its duties'.

STATEMENT BY RTÜK MEMBER İLHAN TAŞCI

İlhan Taşcı, a member of RTÜK from the CHP, stated that 'RTÜK’s archives do not extend that far back' in relation to the investigation of the Gezi protests.

In his post on social media platform X, Taşcı said:

"Although the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has requested TV channel recordings as part of the Gezi investigation, RTÜK’s archives do not extend that far back. Only records related to cases that have been subject to a report or judicial ruling are preserved.

RTÜK routinely retains records for only one year, after which they are gradually deleted. Furthermore, according to Article 25 of Law No. 6112, private media service providers are required to keep recordings of their broadcasts for one year. Therefore, obtaining such an extensive archive of records from broadcasters is legally impossible."

