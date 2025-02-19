Turkey’s youth: dissatisfaction, lack off freedom, and economic dependency

The wreckage created by the AKP government ranging from economy to justice, education to employment continues to leave the youth in despair. The ‘Turkey Youth Survey’ report published by Artıbir Research mirrored the problems of young people in Turkey. The report, in which 2 thousand 4 people participated, shows that 21% of young people are unemployed/ searching for a job, while 15% of them work part-time. Highlighting that 40% of young people do not have social security, the report stated that 16% of them are married and the government's marriage subsidy plan was ‘not popular’.

However, the economic crisis created by the political power was not limited to the percentage of unemployed in the report. It was pointed out in the report that family is the source of income for 61 % of the young people. In addition, it was stated in the report that 74 % of them do not have economic freedom and that they receive 300 TL (~8 USD) a day.

THE MAJORITY IS UNHAPPY

It was reported that 21% of the young people's highest monthly income is between 10 thousand TL and 12 thousand TL (~ 260-310 USD) and 5% of the young people's lowest income is 5 thousand TL (~130 USD) and below. The results of the research also drew attention that 52% of young people are dissatisfied with their lives. According to the report, 62% of young people feel unhappy, 60% do not feel free and 58% are hopeless about the future.

The report also includes data on education and nutritious diet. While 61 % of the young people stated that they are not receiving a good education, also 62 % of them emphasised that they do not get nutritious diet.

According to the report, 72% of respondents believe that the economy should be the first issue to be fixed for better living conditions in Turkey, while 65% mention favouritism/nepotism, and 62% point to unemployment.

POOR LIVING CONDITIONS

The report highlights that 45% of respondents believe living conditions were better five years ago, while only 24% disagree. Additionally, 33% of young people say they would live abroad temporarily if given the opportunity, while 29% would prefer to move permanently.

According to the report, 62% of young people say they need a "good job" to achieve their dreams, while 47% emphasize the need for a "good education," 42% mention "good family support," and 19% believe "connections" are necessary.

YOUTH TRAPPED AT HOME

The economic crisis is keeping young people at home, with the report stating that 62% spend more than five hours a day on social media. It also highlights that 42% watch movies on digital platforms, while 35% browse social media. The low attendance rates for cultural activities such as cinema, concerts, and theater stand out. According to the report, only 24% of young people go to the cinema, 16% attend concerts, and just 9% go to the theater.

The report also indicates that 12% of young people play a musical instrument, 12% read books, 10% engage in painting, and 21% participate in sports.

