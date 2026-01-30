Turkish branch of imperialist design: Detention for defending secularism

Politics Service

The political Islamist one-man regime, which fully submits to the US's new imperialist design centred on the Middle East, aims to make the reactionary regime permanent in order to consolidate its regime.

The ethnic and sectarian policies pursued are seen as complementary elements for the construction of the regime's new era, while the country is being drawn into a web of reactionary forces, from sectarian communities to jihadists.

Finally, following the provocation against the LEFT Party's banner in Küçükçekmece, Istanbul, calling for a ‘revolutionary democratic republic against Sharia and fascism,’ six LEFT Party members were detained yesterday. Three people were arrested.

LEFT Party Istanbul Provincial Manager Enis Çiçek, Menekşe Alptekin, and former Küçükçekmece district spokesperson Şükrü Çetin, who were detained, were questioned at the Kanarya Police Station after undergoing health checks. The LEFT Party members spent the night at the police station.

SHARIA SUPPORTERS OUTSIDE, SECULARISTS INSIDE

In a statement issued by the party on the matter, it was stated that “The reactionary provocateurs who want Sharia are outside, while our friends, who are the future of this country and its bright face, are under arrest.”

The statement continued, "We know this darkness and the political Islamist one-man regime that is increasing this darkness very well. We have not surrendered to the reactionary siege that funnels public resources to sects and communities and besieges our lives with reactionary transformations in public spaces, and we will not surrender. We will change this order that completely eliminates the progressive gains of the Republic and supports those who call for Sharia law."

REACTIONARIES TARGETED FIRST

LEFT Party members, who were detained after hanging a banner emphasising secularism, were first targeted by the reactionaries. The LEFT Party was subjected to a lynching campaign on numerous social media accounts.

The reactionary Akit newspaper presented the provocation as ‘those who call Sharia law dark,’ concluding the report by stating, “It remains to be seen whether legal proceedings will be initiated against the individuals.”

DRAWN INTO THE MIDDLE EAST QUAGMIRE

These arrests, made by targeting those calling for Sharia law in the country, are not independent of the regime's character. The Palace regime, which supports the jihadist HTŞ forces in Syria and implements ethnic and sectarian policies, stands out as a local collaborator of imperialist design. The regime is trying to drag the country into the Middle East quagmire.

The complete denial of access to education for women and girls in Afghanistan and the ban on makeup imposed by jihadist HTŞ forces on women working in public institutions in Latakia, Syria, are the latest examples of this darkness, and the Palace regime does not shy away from openly declaring its support for these administrations.

Many examples, such as the mosque project in Kadıköy targeting secular life, public support given to sects and communities, the show of force organised by the Menzil community in Izmir with the participation of thousands of people, and the widespread network of ISIS across the country revealed after the operation in Yalova, draw attention as parts of this process in domestic politics.

THE COUNTRY'S REVOLUTIONARY ACCUMULATION WILL PREVAIL

Assessing the events, LEFT Party spokesperson Önder İşleyen said, "Our friends have been targeted by the provocation of a reactionary minority. It is clear that we cannot be the representatives of the country with this kind of pressure. If we are to speak of an attack on a religion, the real culprits are this regime, its supporters and its sects, who exploit the poor working class under the guise of religion to build their own paradise."

LEFT Party spokesperson, Önder İşleyen

US-BACKED REACTIONARY REGIME

‘Whoever defends the Taliban's slavery laws in Afghanistan and the darkness of the jihadist HTŞ gangs in Syria under the name of Sharia in this country will, of course, face millions who are determined not to surrender their future to them,’ said İşleyen, adding:

Today, the American-backed Sharia-based reactionary regime is being imposed on the entire society. With the AKP, brought to power by America, all secular and progressive achievements have been eliminated, and such a reactionary regime is being brought to the agenda as part of the Greater Middle East quagmire. Every kind of pressure, big or small, every kind of intimidation attempt is being brought to the agenda to pave the way for the transformation of such a reactionary regime. It is also very clear that this country will not be squeezed into the reactionary American circle extending from Syria to our country.

WE WILL WIN THROUGH UNITED STRUGGLE

The progressive and revolutionary assets of the country, especially young people and women, are strong and large enough to leave this darkness behind. A united struggle that will break the siege they are trying to impose, with the support of the regime and the evils created by the intoxication of power, will surely open the door to a bright future for the country. With this belief and determination, our struggle will continue with the courage shown by our comrades.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Emperyalist dizaynin Türkiye ayaği: Laikliği savunana gözaltı, published in BirGün newspaper on January 30, 2026.