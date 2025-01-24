Turkish entertainment representative Ayşe Barım detained over Gezi Park inquiry

On 10 January, renowned manager Ayşe Barım was accused of monopolizing the TV series and film industry. However, a new investigation was launched against her in connection with the 'Gezi resistance,' and she was taken into custody today.

Since the investigation began on January 10, several developments have unfolded.

WHAT ARE THE ALLEGATIONS?

TV100 writer Fuat Uğur reported in September 2024 that the Competition Authority would raid certain production companies and agencies for allegedly committing 'cartelization and abuse of market dominance.' Uğur claimed that a 'mafia system' existed in TV channels and digital platforms, where the same names consistently dominated leading roles.

The name Ayşe Barım, co-founder of ID İletişim, gained further attention due to allegations involving a famous gay male artist allegedly receiving $5 million from a businessman to conceal their relationship.

Rumors circulated on social media suggesting the manager in question was Ayşe Barım and the actress was Serenay Sarıkaya. In response, ID İletişim denied these allegations in a statement, announcing legal action. Actress Serenay Sarıkaya also shared the company’s statement on her social media account.

BAN ON LEAVING THE COUNTRY

On 13 January, Ayşe Barım was banned from leaving the country as part of the investigation launched against her.

SERENAY SARIKAYA GIVES STATEMENT

On 16 January, actress Serenay Sarıkaya provided a witness statement in the investigation. Sarıkaya, who has been acting in TV series and films for 17 years and has known Barım for a decade, refuted claims of coercion. Sarıkaya stated she had not witnessed 'Ayşe Barım forcing actors unaffiliated with her to be removed from projects or have their contracts terminated.':

“As alleged, there has been no suggestion, direction, or coercion from Ayşe Barım for me to appear as if I am in an emotional relationship with the artist Mert Demir in order to ensure the successful continuation of my career. This relationship continues entirely of our own free will and mutual consent. I have no knowledge or information suggesting that Barım received €5 million from a famous businessman, as claimed.”

DENIZ IŞIN DID NOT COMPLAIN

Actress Deniz Işın, questioned as a "victim" on 21 January, stated that she had been acting for seven years and had no contractual ties with Barım's company. Işın claimed she was not removed from any project by Barım through force, threats, or illegal means, and added that she had not witnessed her colleagues being subjected to such practices either.

NEDIM SABAN: I DO NOT WANT TO ATTRIBUTE THE PROBLEMS TO ONE PERSON

On 23 January, actor Nedim Saban gave his statement as a witness. He disclosed that he had no contracts with management or production companies and only had a phone conversation with Barım about a project a decade ago. Saban emphasized the need for independence between production companies, casting directors, and management agencies, noting that these roles are often consolidated under single entities.

Saban stated: “Due to this monopolization, ticket prices have risen significantly. Although it is outside their field, these management companies' involvement in the theatre sector has reduced our ability to employ actors and reach audiences. I have previously highlighted these issues on my personal X account. However, I do not want to attribute the emergence of the problems I described above to a single individual.”

DETAINED OVER GEZI RESISTANCE

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued a written complaint against Ayşe Barım for her participation in the Gezi resistance in Taksim.

As part of the investigation, it was claimed that a taped conversation between fugitive suspect Mehmet Ali Alabora and another individual revealed an exchange of ideas about publishing a declaration in Gezi Park, which was later implemented.

It was alleged that Barım had frequent communication regarding the events with Osman Kavala, Çiğdem Utku Mater, and Mehmet Ali Alabora, who are defendants in the Gezi Trial.

Furthermore, she was accused of encouraging the artists she managed to participate in the Gezi Resistance at its outset in 2013, and of attending the events herself alongside these artists.

Barım was detained for allegedly planning the Gezi Resistance and 'attempting to overthrow or obstruct the functioning of the Turkish government.

Source: 'Gezi'den gözaltına alındı: Ayşe Barım soruşturmasında şu ana kadar neler oldu?