Turkish Journalist Barış Pehlivan Detained Over Legal Allegations

Turkish journalist Barış Pehlivan has been detained over allegations related to a recorded phone call involving İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating claims that Pehlivan recorded and aired an unauthorized conversation with an expert linked to an ongoing case against İmamoğlu and the CHP (Republican People’s Party).

Pehlivan was detained outside Halk TV. The investigation accuses Pehlivan and Halk TV officials of “intercepting and recording private conversations” and “attempting to influence an expert” by revealing the expert’s name and making comments during the broadcast that allegedly sought to sway the trial.