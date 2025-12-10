Turkish Sugar Factories faces irreversible losses

Mustafa Bildircin

Turkish Sugar Factories Inc. and its subsidiaries were included in the privatisation programme by the decision of the High Council for Privatisation dated 20 December 2000. In 2007, with the inclusion of all public shares in the privatisation programme, the institution was affiliated to the Privatisation Administration.

The High Council for Privatisation postponed the privatisation process for years and extended the completion date to 31 December 2023. During the privatisation process, the institution's valuable real estate and profitable factories were mostly sold through negotiations. The privatisation of sugar also brought about problems that were difficult to remedy in terms of public health, such as the increased use of starch-based sugar.

DOUBLED EVERY YEAR

The financial balance of Turkish Sugar Factories Inc. was turned upside down with privatisation. The company's losses, which almost doubled every year, exceeded 10 billion TL by 2025.

According to the Ministry of Treasury and Finance's financial reports on public enterprises, Turkish Sugar Factories Inc. suffered losses of 968 million 600 thousand TL and 969 million 800 thousand TL in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The institution's loss for 2021 was recorded as 2 billion 143 million 200 thousand TL.

The company closed 2022 with a profit of 1 billion 168 million TL. However, the institution, whose factories were privatised and valuable real estate sold, was once again plunged into debt as of 2023. As a result of poor management, which even the Court of Audit described as an ‘irreversible debt trap,’ the institution incurred a loss of 3 billion 340 million TL in 2023.

ASTRONOMICAL LOSS

It has been determined that the period loss of Turkish Sugar Factories Inc. reached astronomical proportions by the end of 2024. Accordingly, the company's loss for 2024 amounted to 11 billion 681 million TL. Thus, the institution's period loss increased by 249.8% compared to 2023.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Şeker’de zarar dönülmez halde, published in BirGün newspaper on December 10, 2025.