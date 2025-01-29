Two Journalists Released, Three Journalists Referred to Court with Arrest Requests

The pressure on journalists in Turkey continues. Journalists Barış Pehlivan, Seda Selek, and Halk TV’s Responsible Manager Serhan Asker were taken to court for questioning this morning. Following their testimonies, the prosecution referred Selek and Asker to the Criminal Court of Peace with a request for judicial control, and they were released under these conditions.

However, Halk TV Editor-in-Chief Suat Toktaş, Program Coordinator Kürşad Oğuz, who was taken into custody this morning, and journalist Barış Pehlivan have been referred to court with a request for their arrest as part of the ongoing investigation.

Halk TV issued a statement earlier today noting that the audio recording at the center of the investigation was made by Kürşad Oğuz, not Barış Pehlivan. The statement explained:

"Barış Pehlivan did not record this conversation. It was recorded by Halk TV Program Coordinator Kürşad Oğuz, who was with him at the time. Acting on journalistic instinct, Oğuz documented the source’s statements. This was not a premeditated recording. When the source was contacted and verified, the recording was started as a journalistic reflex. Immediately after the conversation, the statements were broadcasted following an editorial decision made by Editor-in-Chief Suat Toktaş."