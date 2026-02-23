Two options for young people: Unemployed graduates and jobs without insurance

Etki Can Bolatcan

We asked Prof. Dr. Demet Lüküslü from Yeditepe University about the conditions university students will face in 2026 and how these conditions will shape their perspectives on politics, society and the country.

Being a university student in Turkey is becoming economically more difficult with each passing year. It has become normal not only to work while studying but also to be unable to continue due to economic reasons. Looking at it under these conditions, how different is the approach and relationship of the university youth to politics, society and the country compared to the past?

I believe that in order to understand what is happening, it is important to understand both the global scale and what is happening in Turkey.

Globally, we have seen an increase in the length of time spent in education since the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century, revealing that we are now faced with the most educated generation of young people. However, this has also led to much debate about the importance of education. Particularly with the recent transformations in the business world and working life, we have started to talk more about skills acquisition than education when referring to individuals who must constantly adapt and possess specific skills/talents. I believe this global perspective is necessary to properly discuss what is happening in Turkey.

While these developments were taking place on a global scale, Turkey experienced this transformation very quickly and sharply. We have experienced a period in which the number of universities and university students in Turkey has increased significantly, at rates far exceeding those seen in other countries. While the growth in higher education institutions and students may appear to be an important development in terms of the massification of education and broader access to higher education, it has actually brought with it a serious inflation of universities and university graduates. This inflation, on the one hand, called into question the value of higher education, while also affecting students' visions for the future. Alongside all this, the fact that a serious economic crisis was also unfolding influenced not only the future of university students but also their daily lives and living conditions, i.e., their present. Precisely for this reason, today we see university students working in various jobs (mostly without insurance) while attending university. While questioning the value of education, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain this pace and be a successful student, leading to a growing number of students who start higher education but do not graduate. Precisely for these reasons, it is crucial to discuss youth policies that empower young people in the face of these economic difficulties and support them, and to develop and implement these policies.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gençliğin karşısındaki iki seçenek: İstihdamsız bölümler ve sigortasız işler, published in BirGün newspaper on February 23, 2026.