Two targeted concerts cancelled, all events at Zorlu banned for two days

Two concerts planned to be held at Zorlu PSM, which had been targeted by reactionary circles for some time, were cancelled.

The Beşiktaş District Governor's Office announced that the concerts by Slaughter to Prevail and Behemoth had been cancelled.

Furthermore, all events scheduled to take place at Zorlu PSM today and tomorrow have been banned.

‘DUE TO THEIR INCOMPATIBILITY WITH OUR SOCIAL VALUES...’

The District Governor's Office stated in its announcement, ‘It has been determined that the events have caused a backlash from many segments of society due to their incompatibility with our social values.’

GOVERNOR: NO PERMISSION WILL BE GRANTED

Quoting the Beşiktaş District Governor's Office's statement, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül also shared a message stating, ‘No activity that corrupts society has been permitted in Istanbul to date, and none will be permitted in the future.’

The Russian deathcore band Slaughter to Prevail was scheduled to perform at Zorlu PSM this evening. After tickets were sold on biletinial, the concert was cancelled on the day it was to take place.

As the concert dates approached, both Behemoth and Slaughter to Prevail were targeted by reactionary circles, who claimed the bands were “Satanist” and demanded the concerts be cancelled.

STATEMENT FROM THE BAND

Alex Terrible, vocalist of Slaughter to Prevail, recorded a short video regarding the concert's cancellation, denying the claims that they are “Satanists”. Terrible stated, ‘I believe in God. We are guests here. Respectfully, I don't know what to do; it's a very sad situation.’

The concert by Polish death metal band Behemoth, scheduled for tomorrow on the same stage, was also cancelled for the same reasons. Announcements for both concerts have been removed from Zorlu PSM's event calendar and website.

Behemoth was due to perform at Jolly Joker in Ankara on 12 February; no official statement has yet been made regarding this concert.

THEY HAD PREVIOUSLY PERFORMED IN TURKEY SIX TIMES

Behemoth had previously performed in Turkey five times. The band took to the stage in Istanbul, Izmir and Ankara in 2010, and their last concert in Turkey was in 2019 at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul. Slaughter to Prevail had performed at If Beşiktaş in 2024.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Hedef alınan iki konser iptal edildi, Zorlu'daki bütün etkinlikler 2 gün boyunca yasaklandı, published in BirGün newspaper on February 10, 2026.