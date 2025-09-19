Two terms for withdrawing troops from Syria

The US, Jordan, the UK, France, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Israel are actively involved in Syria, and negotiations and discussions on how the new era will take shape are intensifying. While the decision was made to move the talks between the US, Jordan, and Damascus to London, a striking statement came from Ankara on the same day following MIT President İbrahim Kalın's meeting with HTŞ Leader Colani.

The Ministry of National Defense (MSB) responded to claims that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) would withdraw from Syria. Speaking at a weekly press conference, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk said there had been no change in the status of TSK troops stationed in the region in light of the latest developments in Syria.

Aktürk said, “The withdrawal of our troops from Syria is a matter that can only be reconsidered once our border security is fully ensured and the terrorist threat is completely eliminated.”

WERE THE S-400S DEMANDED BACK?

The Ministry Spokesperson also stated that they were closely monitoring any attempts to disrupt the balance on the island in relation to reports that Southern Cyprus had procured an Air Defense System from Israel.

Aktürk responded to claims that Russia wanted the S-400 air defense systems back, saying, “There has been no change in our stance on the S-400.”

While Ankara is not considering withdrawing its troops, Ahmed al- Shara (Colani), head of the Damascus administration, is ready to sign an agreement with Israel. The talks, mediated by the US, envisage ending the de facto war between the two countries in exchange for land.

The new plan, which includes demilitarized zones extending to the border in southwestern Damascus and field arrangements, also includes the full annexation of the Syrian side of the Golan Heights. The city of Suwayda, home to Israel-backed Druze, is being closed to flights, while the Dera region between the city and the Golan Heights is being completely demilitarized. UN peacekeeping forces are expected to be deployed in front of the Golan Heights. Under this agreement, the current situation in Suwayda is largely preserved, while Israel places the Druze and the UN between itself and Syria.

After meeting with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer yesterday in London, the capital of the United Kingdom, Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaybani will travel to Washington. The meeting, which was also attended by US Special Representative for the Middle East Tom Barrack, discussed establishing contact between Damascus and Tel Aviv, and according to sources, significant progress was made in the negotiations. Colani also said the day before, “A security agreement with Israel could be signed in the coming days.” Washington is working hard to get the agreement signed as soon as possible.

El Shara is expected to travel to New York at the beginning of the week to attend the UN General Assembly. During the same period, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is also scheduled to visit the US in the last week of September at Trump's invitation.

The Druze reacted to the joint solution plan presented by the US, Jordan, and Damascus for Suwayda in southern Syria, saying, “The perpetrator cannot be the judge.”

HTŞ Foreign Minister al-Shaybani, his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, and US Special Representative for Syria Tom Barrack agreed on a roadmap in Damascus the previous day.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Suriye’den asker çekmek için 2 şart, published in BirGün newspaper on September 19, 2025.