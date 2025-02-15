Two victories in one day for metal workers

Metal workers, refusing to submit to imposed low wages and taking to the picket lines in defence of their labour, continue to secure victories one after another. The United Metal Workers’ Union (Birleşik Metal-İş) signed collective bargaining agreements (CBA) at two workplaces where strikes had been ongoing. With this, the union has now concluded CBAs at 11 factories belonging to seven companies where strikes had been launched since December. Meanwhile, the strike at Kaynak Tekniği, ongoing for more than two weeks, continued yesterday.

On the 58th anniversary of its affiliated confederation DİSK’s founding, Birleşik Metal-İş concluded its strikes at Green Transfo and Chinatool Automotive by signing CBAs. In an official post on X, Birleşik Metal-İş General President Özkan Atar shared the following statement:

“We take pride and joy in achieving two victories on the 58th anniversary of our confederation DİSK’s founding. Established under the leadership of our Honorary General President Kemal Türkler, our confederation continues its journey illuminated by our strikes and resistance. With the founding principles of ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry at night and that no one is exploited during the day, we will persist in our struggle with determination. Metal workers continue to write history”

At Chinatool Automotive, 158 workers—130 of them women—joined the strike just four days ago with songs and dances, with women workplace representatives wearing the strike leader vests. Birleşik Metal-İş Gebze No. 1 Branch President Selçuk Çifci stated that the employer dismissed the demands, saying, "This wage increase request could not have come from women workers," thereby belittling their determination.

Less than a month before International Women's Day on March 8, these women workers forced the employer to sign a CBA in just four days through their resolute stance. Meanwhile, at Green Transfo, despite the employer imposing a lockout at the final stage, workers resisted for 51 days.

EVEN THE LOCKOUT FAILED

The workers, who stopped work on December 25, 2024, endured all conditions, including snowstorms, spending every day at the strike tent until February 13. Unable to break the workers’ will, the employer announced a lockout decision to be implemented from February 10. However, the lockout lasted only two days.

Following the revocation of the lockout on February 12, the employer agreed to negotiations on February 13, ultimately accepting the union’s demands and signing the CBA.

Source: Metal işçilerinden bir günde 2 zafer