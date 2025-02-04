Two Years After the Maraş Earthquakes: No Justice, No Homes

Thursday marks the second anniversary of the earthquakes in which at least 53,725 people lost their lives and 107,213 people were injured. Samandağ Deputy Mayor Adnan Eryılmaz stated that even the first phase of TOKİ housing in the city is still not finished and said, ‘The central government has failed in the housing problem.’ Eryılmaz said:

"There are buildings whose lawsuits are still ongoing. Buildings with moderate damage are also being demolished because they cannot get a retrofitting licence. The demolition of heavily damaged buildings continues. In other words, we are still experiencing the earthquake in its most vivid form."

Eryılmaz continued as follows: In Hatay's Samandağ district, Mağaracık neighbourhood, reactions to the expropriation of deeded lands for TOKİs continue. ‘We have nowhere to go and no land to give,’ said the citizens, who said that they had bought land by working abroad for years and that it was expropriated without their knowledge.



According to the data obtained from the Ministry of Justice, 2 thousand 31 investigation files were created in relation to earthquakes. An indictment was prepared against 1,491 of them and a public case was opened. So far, 149 cases have been finalised and 189 defendants have been sentenced to various prison sentences and other decisions. One thousand 850 defendants are being tried in 1,342 cases. There are fugitive defendants in many cases.

