Ulaş Bardakçı has never been forgotten

Ulaş Bardakçı, one of the leaders of the Turkish People's Liberation Party-Front (THKP-C) and DEV-GENÇ, will be commemorated at his grave on the 54th anniversary of his death. Bardakçı was born in 1947 in the town of Hacıbektaş, Nevşehir.

He studied at Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ). On 15 January 1969, he participated in the burning of the official vehicle of Robert Komer, the US ambassador to Ankara, in the ODTÜ garden. He played an important role in increasing the influence of the National Democratic Revolution (MDD) thesis among young people. He embraced the idea that revolution was only possible with a militant party. He was involved in the founding of the THKP-C under the leadership of Mahir Çayan and was influential in the development of the party's theses. Bardakçı participated in the robbery of the Küçükesat Ziraat Bank on 12 February 1971, considered the first action of the THKP-C. Bardakçı also took part in the kidnapping of Israeli Consul General Efraim Elrom in Istanbul on 17 May 1971, demanding the release of Deniz Gezmiş and his friends.

HE ACTED WITH ÇAYAN

He was arrested during the Sledgehammer Operation (Balyoz Harekatı) launched across Istanbul following Elrom's abduction. The moment Bardakçı embraced Mahir Çayan during the THKP-C Trial became one of the most beautiful symbols of comradeship in the Turkish revolutionary movement. On 29 November 1971, Mahir Çayan and Ziya Yılmaz from the THKP-C, along with Cihan Alptekin and Ömer Ayna from the THKO, escaped from Maltepe Prison by digging a tunnel. After escaping, he continued his activities in Istanbul. On 19 February 1972, the house where he was staying in Arnavutköy was surrounded. Bardakçı was killed in the ensuing clash at that house.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ulaş Bardakçı hiç unutulmadı, published in BirGün newspaper on February 19, 2026.