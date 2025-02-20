Ulaş leads our struggle: 53rd anniversary commemoration at his grave

Ulaş Bardakçı, a leader of THKP-C and DEV-GENÇ, who was assassinated in İstanbul’s Arnavutköy on February 19, 1972, was commemorated at his grave on the 53rd anniversary of his death.

Members of SOL Party gathered at Ankara Karşıyaka Cemetery for the ceremony, carrying a banner that read, “You are everywhere our voice reaches.” The group marched to Bardakçı’s grave with the banner.

Speaking at the commemoration, SOL Party member Levent Hekimoğlu stated:"They laid the foundations of a struggle that began with Ulaş, continued with Mahir in Kızıldere, and later turned into starry fists in the skies of our homeland. Those who sought to erase them are today trying to drag our country into darkness. Just as they fought to break that darkness, the duty of today’s revolutionaries is to overthrow the one-man regime through a united struggle. May their memory guide our struggle."

