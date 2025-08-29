Unemployment data announced: real unemployment 29.6%

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) released the “Labour Force Statistics, July 2025” data.

According to the Household Labour Force Survey results, the idle labour force rate consisting of time-related underemployment, potential labour force and the unemployed decreased by 3.1 points compared to the previous month to 29.6% in July 2025. The number of unemployed among persons aged 15 and over decreased by 164,000 compared to the previous month to 2 million 828,000 in July 2025. The unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 points to 8.0%.

The unemployment rate was estimated at 6.5% for men and 10.9% for women.

The number of employed persons increased by 18,000 compared to the previous month to 32 million 582,000 in July 2025, while the employment rate remained at 49.1%. This rate was 66.1% for men and 32.4% for women.

The labour force decreased by 146,000 compared to the previous month to 35 million 410,000 in July 2025, while the labour force participation rate fell by 0.3 points to 53.3%. The participation rate was 70.6% for men and 36.4% for women.

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT 15.0%

The unemployment rate among the young population aged 15-24 decreased by 0.9 points compared to the previous month to 15.0%. In this age group, the unemployment rate was estimated at 11.3% for men and 21.7% for women.

The average actual weekly working time of those employed and at work during the reference period, adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, increased by 1.2 hours compared to the previous month to 42.6 hours in July 2025.

SEASONALLY ADJUSTED IDLE LABOUR FORCE RATE AT 29.6%

The idle labour force rate consisting of time-related underemployment, potential labour force and the unemployed decreased by 3.1 points compared to the previous month to 29.6% in July 2025. The combined rate of time-related underemployment and the unemployed was 19.1%, while the combined rate of the unemployed and potential labour force was estimated at 19.9%.

