Unemployment hits historic peak

Labour Service

Amid a deepening crisis, the country is experiencing the highest unemployment rate in the history of the Republic. The June unemployment figures reveal the gravity of the situation: 1 in every 3 people is unemployed.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has released its unemployment data for June. Narrow unemployment rose by 52,000 people compared to the previous month, reaching 3,047,000. The unemployment rate increased by 0.2 points to 8.6 percent. Broad unemployment, meanwhile, stood at 32.9 percent. This rate was 31.1 percent in May.

13 MILLION PEOPLE UNEMPLOYED

The Research Centre of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK-AR) also released its broad unemployment report. According to DİSK-AR, the number of broadly unemployed people increased by 1.6 million over the past year. The report noted that the gap between narrow and broad unemployment has widened significantly, stating that seasonally adjusted broad unemployment reached 13,383,000 in June 2025. This reveals a population gap of more than 10 million between TÜİK’s figure of 3,047,000 for narrow unemployment and DİSK-AR’s calculation of broad unemployment.

While the rise in narrow unemployment has followed a similar course, the report emphasised that broad unemployment has increased exponentially. It stated: “In June 2023, the number of narrowly unemployed was 3,228,000. In June 2024, it was 3,253,000, and in June 2025, 3,047,000. Although narrow unemployment followed a relatively similar trend, broad unemployment surged in this period. In June 2023, the number of broadly unemployed was 9,151,000. In June 2024, it rose to 11,740,000, and in June 2025, to 13,383,000. Thus, the gap between narrow and broad unemployment widened rapidly.”

As unemployment reaches alarming levels across the country, economists are describing the picture as “more dire and disturbing than ever.”

ECONOMIST MUSTAFA SÖNMEZ: NO OTHER PRECEDENT IN THE WORLD

“A broad unemployment rate of 32.9 percent is truly a historic record. We’re talking about an unemployment rate higher than ever seen before, and this means that people have lost hope of finding work and are no longer searching. The idle labour force has been announced as 13.4 million people. Of this population, 3,047,000 are narrowly unemployed. In other words, nearly 10 million people today fall within the broadly unemployed category. I don’t think there’s another example like this anywhere in the world. Expectations among the general population are worsening. People are ready to work but have lost hope. A portion of this population is composed of young people who are able to work but are deterred by wages. University graduates are being offered minimum wage jobs, and they don’t see it as worth working for. They think, ‘What’s the point of working for minimum wage? What can I afford? How can I survive? Why should I work?’ and this population gives rise to categories like housewife or househusband. They have the capacity to be part of the labour force but are not included in it. This whole picture is, in the truest sense, chilling. In a country with such a strong labour force, the population has been confined to their homes. This shows the country is ‘experiencing poverty amid wealth.’ The problems in the agriculture and tourism sectors also show that even in industries that usually offer seasonal employment, the necessary demand hasn’t materialised this year.”

ASSOC. PROF. SELİN PELEK: PUBLIC SECTOR AUSTERITY HAS MAJOR IMPACT

“The reasons behind the rise in broad unemployment can be examined under four main headings. The first is the crisis in tourism. With the removal of weekly leave, among other things, there’s been a significant drop in demand for employment in the sector. This lack of demand is causing serious sectoral problems within tourism. The second is graduate unemployment. The job market cannot absorb the population graduating from university. In other words, the labour market cannot accommodate the educated population. The third reason is the female labour force. Women are looking for work and cannot find it. Unemployment among educated women has consistently remained significantly higher than that of men. This, of course, contributes to the broad unemployment rate. The final factor is public sector austerity. With the implementation of the public savings package and the halting or significant reduction of annual public recruitment, unemployment has inevitably spread. The combined impact of these four main causes is what produces this picture.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İşsizlikte tarihi zirve görüldü, published in BirGün newspaper on July 31, 2025.