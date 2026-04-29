Unemployment hits record high

TÜİK has announced the March 2026 labour force data. According to the figures, whilst the narrowly defined unemployment rate fell, the broad definition of unemployment reached a historic high.

Among those aged 15 and over, the number of people classified as narrowly unemployed fell by 96,000 compared to the previous month, reaching 2,873,000 in March 2026. The narrowly defined unemployment rate fell by 0.3 percentage points to 8.1%. Narrowly defined unemployment was estimated at 6.8% for men and 10.7% for women.

The underemployment rate, defined as ‘actual unemployment’, reached a historic high, rising by 1.6 percentage points to 31.5%.

GENDER DISCRIMINATION IN EVERY FIELD

The number of employed persons increased by 226,000 compared to the previous month in March 2026, reaching 32,425,000, whilst the employment rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 48.5%. This rate stood at 66.0% for men and 31.5% for women.

The labour force increased by 129,000 people compared to the previous month in March 2026, reaching 35,298,000, whilst the labour force participation rate rose by 0.1 percentage points to 52.8%. The labour force participation rate stood at 70.8% for men and 35.3% for women.

The unemployment rate among the young population aged 15–24 fell by 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous month to 15.3%. Within this age group, the unemployment rate was estimated at 12.8% for men and 20.4% for women.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İşsizlik tarihi zirveye ulaştı, published in BirGün newspaper on April 29, 2026.