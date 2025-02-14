Union leader detained, workers call for international solidarity in Antep

Before the planned statement at Democracy Square today, Mehmet Türkmen, General President of the United Textile, Weaving, and Leather Workers' Union (BİRTEK-SEN), was detained amid the ongoing labor action against low wage increases in Gaziantep Başpınar Organized Industrial Zone.

Türkmen was taken into custody in front of his home following orders from the prosecutor’s office for questioning. He was reportedly taken to the Başpınar Organized Industrial Zone Police Station.

BİRTEK-SEN is calling for international solidarity, arguing that these demands are fundamental labor rights:

END THE REPRESSION AGAINST BAŞPINAR WORKERS, RELEASE MEHMET TÜRKMEN!

The legitimate struggle of Başpınar workers in Antep, who stood up against the imposition of low wages, is being suppressed by a midnight ban decision imposed by the Antep Governor’s Office. On top of that, our union’s General President, Mehmet Türkmen, was detained in front of his home. The workers’ constitutional right to demand better conditions is being forcefully silenced by the authorities and the police. Başpınar workers were prevented by the police from entering Democracy Square, where they planned to make a public statement. Their struggle was met with barricades and restrictions. In Çelikaslan Tekstil, owned by AKP MP İrfan Çelikaslan, 15 workers who demanded a wage increase were unlawfully dismissed. Dismissals, barricades, and detentions will not stop the Başpınar workers!

Başpınar Workers Stand Firm on Their Demands! The demands include:

•A 65% wage increase in all factories,

•Bonuses equal to two months’ salary for Ramadan and Eid al-Adha,

•Restoration of bank promotions confiscated by employers,

•Elimination of tax bracket deductions for workers.

These demands are fundamental labor rights and must be accepted immediately! We Call on the International Community and Labor Organizations for Solidarity!