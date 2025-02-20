Unions rally for Türkmen and Başpınar workers

Labour Service

The protest was decided upon during a meeting attended by BİRTEK-SEN, DİSK Gıda-İş, Yapı Yol-İş, DİSK Enerji-Sen, KESK, Kataş-Sen, Basın-İş, İnşaat-İş, SES, Umut-Sen, DGD-SEN, and the Private Sector Teachers' Union. The unions are demanding an end to precarious working conditions and denouncing the arbitrary arrest of Türkmen, which they see as an attempt to suppress the workers’ resistance.

Speaking on behalf of the unions after the meeting, DİSK Enerji-Sen General President Süleyman Keskin stated:

"For days, we have been witnessing the rightful struggle of Başpınar workers, and we are working to amplify their voices across the country. Those who refuse to recognize union rights and disregard workers' demands think they can suppress this resistance overnight by arbitrarily arresting our comrade Mehmet Türkmen. But let them know this: the voice rising in Antep, the voice of Mehmet Türkmen, will continue to echo across the country."

Note: This text has been translated from the Turkish original entitled Sendikalardan Türkmen ve işçiler için eylem published in BirGün newspaper on Fabruary 20, 2025.