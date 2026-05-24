United resistance against absolute nullity

Politics Collective

For a long time now, politics in Turkey has been subject to attempts to mould it through judicial rulings, operations and repressive policies. Most recently, the ruling of “absolute nullity” against the CHP cannot be considered merely a legal matter or an internal party crisis within this broader context.

The events unfolding today represent a current and critical phase in the Palace regime’s quest to redesign Turkish politics.

The Palace regime’s pursuit of a new order—one that would eliminate the will of the people, ideally render elections a mere formality, and eliminate opposition—shows that current events extend far beyond a mere party leadership contest; the fundamental issue of the day is directly linked to the crossroads at which Turkey now stands.

The one-man regime, built step by step over the years, has been sustained through the politicisation of the judiciary, the transformation of the media into a propaganda machine for the ruling party to a large extent, and the system established through capital relations. In this process, where the people have been impoverished, democratic rights curtailed, and the opposition is being forced into line with the threat of judicial reprisals, the government now seeks once again to shape domestic politics according to its own needs.

At a time when the demand for change within society is growing and the political consequences of the economic crisis are intensifying, one of the Palace’s primary objectives is to render the opposition fragmented, controlled and ineffective.

For this reason, not only overt mechanisms of repression but also actors capable of creating rifts within the opposition have begun to be deployed. The promotion of certain figures in media outlets close to the government as ‘reasonable’, ‘conciliatory’ or ‘responsible politicians’ is no coincidence in this regard.

Because the Palace regime, which continues to lose its social support, recognises that it is not possible to generate social legitimacy through coercive apparatus alone. Consequently, the aim is to normalise repressive policies in the political arena, create “acceptable” actors within the opposition, and bring social dissent under control.

The real crossroads facing Turkey now lies in a far more historic context. On one side stands a dark regime where repression, poverty and reactionary forces have become institutionalised; on the other, we stand at a turning point where the possibility of an equal, secular, free and democratic country—built through the organised struggle of the people—exists.

It is precisely at this point that the country stands at a historic threshold. The issue is no longer about which party will win how many seats in parliament or leaderships shaped by individual names. The crossroads we have reached is whether this country will surrender to a dark, one-man regime or whether an equal, secular, free and democratic future will be built through the organised struggle of the people.

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TIME WILL TELL

Şule Özsoy Boyunsuz – Professor of Constitutional Law, Member of the CHP Executive Board:

The regime, whose overall strategy is built on mobilising the judiciary, public authorities and law enforcement, has made a move today to eliminate the opposition and enter the elections in a non-competitive environment.

The aim is to ensure that any group currently voicing objections to the regime or resisting it does not struggle in vain; that everyone gives up, and that no belief in change remains within society.

But these plans drawn up at a desk are not things that will be implemented directly. Millions fighting in the streets, willing to pay the price, are today demonstrating their resolve to defend democracy and the country’s future.

On the other hand, the regime’s contradictions run deep. They are in the midst of a governance crisis. Amidst the widespread economic crisis they have created, the people are condemned to destitution and poverty. Justice has been dismantled. Public resources continue to be wasted on a handful of people. They have come to commit all manner of crimes without any need to be held to account.

Consequently, this very picture possesses the power to shatter the illusion that broad sections of the public will remain silent and sit idly by, abandoning the struggle.

And today, attempts to reshape the CHP have become the very issue of the country’s future.

That is why we are entering a period where we will be drawn into a comprehensive political line of resistance.

As a lawyer, we have almost no chance left to interpret or assess anything from a legal perspective. And if today they have reduced even the Constitution to a mere piece of paper, then the struggle of the millions who resist is the most legitimate stance. Since they do not respect the Constitution and disregard it, then the President is also invalid, and the Minister of Justice has no authority.

If our rights to organise, freedom of expression and property rights are being stripped away, let them know that their own legitimacy is null and void.

At the point they have reached, another contradiction is that they have created a system where the very bureaucratic tutelage they claimed to oppose for years is now of their own making. Today, remaining in power has become a necessity for them.

In the event of a change in the presidency, the entire hierarchy from top to bottom, including all appointees, could find themselves out of a job overnight; furthermore, by the following morning, they could all be brought before the courts. Consequently, their primary objective today, alongside all these moves to render us powerless, is to instil a sense of ‘it won’t change anyway’ within society.

Our task now is, in fact, to tear that feeling to shreds together.

We must demonstrate that only the unity of the people can disrupt the game being played amongst the elites, and we need to further develop our united front of struggle. This is a struggle between those who want democracy and those who do not. Let us not forget that if you block the path of flowing water, that water will inevitably find another way to flow. If you suppress an energy that is beginning to emerge, that energy will unleash an even greater earthquake the moment it breaks free. We are right at this stage now.

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A UNITED FRONT IS NEEDED

Berk Esen – Political Scientist:

One of the most significant consequences of the ruling declaring the CHP’s congress null and void was the realisation that a congress approved by the Supreme Election Board (YSK) could now be annulled overnight through political intervention. In other words, from this moment onwards, the congresses of all parties perceived as a threat by the ruling bloc are now vulnerable to judicial intervention. In this sense, this ruling can be seen not only as sidelining the YSK but also as an intervention in the internal affairs of opposition parties. Ultimately, this decision was not a development we learnt about suddenly one morning. We are facing a situation that has been discussed, debated and anticipated for some time.

On the other hand, these developments do not resolve the crisis within the ruling bloc itself. As seen in the results of the previous elections and in today’s polls, it is clear that the ruling bloc now faces a serious problem with its grassroots support. The ruling bloc, which continues to lose public support, faces the major problem today that the policies it pursues are finding support among voters to an increasingly lesser extent. Consequently, it has reached a point where it pins its hopes on the opposition parties splitting and weakening amongst themselves in order to win elections. In particular, it sees a way out for itself in the opposition’s perception of governance and leadership disputes.

Despite the ruling bloc’s grassroots problem, the opposition also faces a ceiling problem. On the other hand, whilst opposition parties are expanding their grassroots support, they are struggling to organise themselves internally and establish strong leadership. The turmoil at the top of the CHP, following the decision on absolute nullity, could exacerbate this problem.

The issue of the day now lies in whether all social opposition forces and political parties can establish a broad unity with the aim of democratisation.

Being able to find common ground and organise the democratic response on this basis will be one of the key factors determining the course of the coming period.

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NOW THE MAIN ACTOR IS THE SOCIAL OPPOSITION ITSELF

Prof. Dr. Aslıhan Aykaç - Ege University, International Relations:

It is impossible to interpret the Court of Appeal’s decision on the absolute nullity of the CHP’s 38th Ordinary Congress independently of the preceding legal proceedings involving Ekrem İmamoğlu and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. Furthermore, it would be incorrect to view the absolute nullity ruling merely as a political phase. The government is utilising every legal mechanism and illegitimate means to weaken party politics, discredit opposition candidates, and suppress civil rights and freedom of expression. The arrests of journalists such as Merdan Yanardağ, İsmail Arı and Alican Uludağ, attempts at censorship and profiling on social media, and the imposition of meeting bans by provincial governors on virtually every issue are all different dimensions of this authoritarian drift. The announcement of the ‘absolute nullity’ ruling also coincided with the nine-day Eid holiday, much like how court rulings or presidential decrees and circulars are often announced on Friday evenings after the markets have closed, in a manner designed to avoid public backlash and market disruption. Ultimately, there is nothing new on the government’s side; what matters most from now on is how the opposition will devise solutions.

Following Ekrem İmamoğlu’s arrest, Özgür Özel responded to the question “Do you have a Plan B?” by saying “We have a plan all the way to Z.”; however, during this process, the struggle remained limited to the “Standing Up for the Will of the People” rallies. The opposition must convey its message not just to its own voters, but to society as a whole. Given that the ruling party’s pressure is not expected to ease in the time remaining until the election, the opposition must implement different strategies, mobilise broader sections of the public, increase its media visibility, and, to this end, revitalise social opposition by collaborating not only with political organisations but also with civil society. Given the internal conflicts within the CHP, the feasibility of this is a separate matter for discussion; however, under conditions where authoritarianism has become so deeply entrenched, it is essential to recognise that the primary actor is not the main opposition party, but social opposition. The opposition will need to penetrate the grassroots, simultaneously implement economic, social, individual and mass strategies, and perhaps even radicalise to a certain extent.

What strategies might the opposition adopt going forward?

One of the first options is to form pre-election coalitions and party alliances, as seen in the ‘Six-Party Table’ example. Although this option has been tried and failed – though it would be unfair to attribute the 2023 defeat entirely to the Six-Party Table strategy – the CHP must remain open to cooperation with political organisations and civil society, but it must build this as a partnership, not by making concessions as in the previous example. In new partnerships, the focus should not be on ministerial deals, parliamentary candidate selections or candidate rankings, but on shared policies, a shared struggle and a shared vision of a common goal. Here, trade unions, women’s organisations, student movements and political parties play a crucial role. A second element is to maintain strong participation in elections and oversight of electoral processes; however, this is only meaningful during the electoral process itself, whereas priority should currently be given to strategies that will enable the opposition to expand and deepen its reach. A third element is that the CHP must tangibly demonstrate its credibility as an alternative to the ruling party and its capacity to deliver public services. Emphasis on social policy, social inclusion and participation, reaching out to broader sections of the population, and efforts to include the marginalised as active participants in politics are important. The options presented so far are strategies more suited to the CHP’s moderate approach to opposition. A more radical strategy could involve disrupting the economic trajectory through economic boycotts and strikes, thereby triggering social opposition through class-based inequalities. It is debatable how effective this could be given the current conditions of economic inequality, poverty and destitution; however, highlighting the economy’s fragile state could raise awareness among the masses whose votes have so far been secured through coal, pasta and tea thrown at their heads.

In conclusion, we must now reflect more deeply on what we mean by ‘opposition’ in the face of such an authoritarian and opportunistic government. The opposition encompasses far more than just the main opposition party in parliament. Nor is it limited to the CHP, which relies on its core vote solely due to its historical legacy. No matter how restricted civil rights may be, citizens must do more than just vote; they must implement more creative strategies and make their voices heard. In the public sphere, civil society organisations fulfil the role that political parties play in the political arena; this is the core of social opposition.

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HISTORY IS FULL OF THOSE WHO BELIEVE THEMSELVES INVINCIBLE

İbrahim Varlı:

Around forty days ago, on 12 April, Viktor Orbán—who lost his 16-year hold on power—also believed himself to be ‘invincible’. With unquestioned authority, he had tied his own future to that of the country whilst steering Hungary down an authoritarian path.

Orban, who took office in 2010 and won four consecutive elections, transformed Hungary into a structure described as a “hybrid regime” governed by “electoral autocracy”, as highlighted in the September 2022 European Parliament report. To quote the European Parliament report, he has also dubbed this system of his own invention “illiberal democracy”.

Orbán has systematically implemented everything that any right-wing, authoritarian leader could wish for. To secure his regime, which he has also imbued with a religious flavour, he has reshaped the state, its institutions, the judiciary, the bureaucracy, the laws and the media in his own image.

100 YEARS’ WORTH OF DAMAGE IN 16 YEARS

He amended laws and the constitution: Orban transformed Hungary into an autocracy through comprehensive changes to laws and the constitution. Relying on the parliamentary majority of his party, the Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance, he enacted whatever laws he wished. He amended the constitution repeatedly by utilising a two-thirds majority.

Ruled the country by decree: Orban, who disregarded laws, the constitution and the rule of law, ruled the country through frequent special decrees, bypassing parliament. The “state of emergency” in force for the past four years was lifted following Orban’s departure.

He manipulated the electoral system: To prevent the opposition from winning, he manipulated the electoral system, introducing “special” provisions to his own advantage.

He implemented a strategy to divide the opposition: Another key strategy was to dismantle the opposition. To neutralise strong rivals, he bought off figures, issued threats and split parties.

He polarised and divided: He resorted to the “polarisation” policy, an indispensable strategy for any authoritarian leader. He divided society into “us” and “them”, declaring anyone not aligned with him to be an “enemy”.

He invented enemies: The controversial law, marketed as the “Protection of Sovereignty” and coming into force in 2024, paved the way for the suppression of opponents under the guise of “influence agents”. A move was made to bring parties under control under the pretext of cutting off their external funding. He accused opposition parties of being “pawns of foreign powers”.

He set up traps and leaked videos: With the support of intelligence agencies, he released private videos about his rivals, striking below the belt. He released sexually explicit footage of Peter Magyar, who won the last election, a few weeks before the vote.

He monopolised the media and created a media pool: He effectively wiped out the opposition media. He tied all media outlets to himself, either directly or indirectly. He expelled foreign media outlets from the country by accusing them of being Soros-backed.

He targeted academia and closed universities: He targeted and suppressed the country’s academic and intellectual community.

He closed down the Central European University on the grounds that it was linked to George Soros and expelled it from the country.

He attempted to suppress with oppression, threats and punishments: He punished and targeted not only the organised opposition but every individual who spoke out, regardless of age or status.

Freedoms were abolished: As reflected in reports by human rights organisations and the European Parliament, it abolished academic freedom and the freedom of association, targeted minorities and refugees, and eliminated LGBTIQ rights. So much so that the European Commission brought a case against Hungary before the Court of Justice on grounds of press freedom violations and sexual discrimination.

Religious profiteering: Portraying himself as one of the last defenders of Christian values, he has particularly raised the bar in his opposition to LGBTI+ rights. By defining LGBTI+ rights as a destructive ideology, he has accused the opposition of attempting to undermine Hungary’s family structure.

He channelled economic resources to his inner circle: For sixteen years, he channelled all public and state resources to his allies and his own clique. Tenders were awarded to his friends, family members and close associates.

He ruled with an iron fist: As the sole decision-maker, he disregarded laws, the constitution and the established order. He implemented decisions as he saw fit, without even bothering to fabricate a legal pretext.

He leaned on the US and Trump: Whilst doing all this, he leaned on global hegemonic powers and American imperialism. Trump and his entourage officially mobilised for the election, openly supporting Orbán. Vice-President JD Vance travelled to Budapest during the election week. Trump also addressed the Hungarian people, calling on them to vote for his “true friend”. At the same time, he maintained good relations with his “friend” Putin and secured his support.

DESPITE ALL THIS, HE WAS DEFEATED

Despite all these efforts, he was defeated by the Respect and Freedom Party-TISZA, led by Péter Magyar, a former “comrade-in-arms” and member of Fidesz. With Magyar’s victory in the historic April elections, where he secured over 50% of the vote, the Orbán era came to an end.

The regime Orbán built in Hungary is strikingly reminiscent of Turkey. More than just a resemblance—it is an exact replica.

HOW DID THE HUNGARIANS AND LATIN AMERICANS ACHIEVE THIS?

While Hungary managed to rid itself of Orbán through a right-wing figure emerging from within the right, the models from South (Latin) America—where “broad front” alliances based on “united struggle” were formed—are highly inspiring. From Colombia to Peru, from Uruguay to Honduras, and from Argentina to Guatemala, this was achieved through left-wing, socialist and progressive “broad front” alliances, bringing an end to decades-long right-wing regimes.

On 20 June 2022, Gustavo Petro, a former leader of a Marxist guerrilla movement, became the left’s joint candidate after winning the second round of the presidential election in Colombia. The Colombian left, with all its components, rallied behind Petro, ensuring that the country’s political direction shifted to the left for the first time in seventy years.

In Peru, on 11 June 2021, Pedro Castillo, the candidate of the left-wing Free Peru Party, came to power with the support of the left, indigenous peoples, trade unions and the oppressed sections of society.

In Chile, Gabriel Boric, who won the election in December 2021 despite his young age, was the joint candidate of the entire left. In Uruguay, the unforgettable President José Mujica also came to power through the ‘Broad Front’ alliance; the ‘former guerrilla’ governed the country between 2010 and 2015.

In Guatemala, which for decades has been a stronghold of the right under US influence in Central America, the left-leaning Bernardo Arevalo won the election in 2023.

THE ORBAN CASE CONTAINS UNIQUE EXPERIENCES

Orban, who has built an unprecedented regime in Central Europe, offers unique lessons for countries grappling with similar situations. All autocrats are alike, as are their methods of struggle.

It is difficult, but not impossible, to overthrow regimes and administrations that have taken root and seized control of the state down to its very core. Hungary has only just achieved this.

However, the experiences of the ‘united front’ and ‘broad front’ in South America provide important references for us. There is no alternative but to stand shoulder to shoulder and win through unity.

Both in the historical and current context of struggle, weaving the ‘united struggle’ line and forming ‘broad front’ alliances is essential.

And of course, we must not give up on fighting with patience, tenacity and determination. Recent political history has also shown that the world has, sooner or later, rid itself of authoritarian-right-wing, one-man regimes and leaders! In some places this has been easier, in others more painful. Every regime has a lifespan, and the graveyard of political history is full of leaders and regimes who thought themselves indispensable.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Mutlak butlana karşı ortak direniş, published in BirGün newspaper on May 24, 2026.