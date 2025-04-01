University students call for an 'economic boycott': "No buying or selling on 2 April"

Following the arrest of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor and CHP’s presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, the boycott call made by CHP Chair Özgür Özel against certain companies has been taken a step further by university students.

University students, who have already been boycotting classes on campuses, will extend their protest tomorrow by carrying out an economic boycott and refraining from shopping.

Many university students had started a classroom boycott in response to İmamoğlu’s detention, which began with his arrest and intensified after he was removed from office and imprisoned.

Students have now decided to expand their campus boycott into the economic sphere. Students from across Turkey declared, “We are using our economic power and taking a one-day break from consumption after the holiday,” and will stage an economic boycott tomorrow.

Students from numerous universities—including Boğaziçi University, METU, Galatasaray University and İstanbul University—are among those supporting the call for an economic boycott.

