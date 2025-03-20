University youth rising

Following the annulment of İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s diploma and the subsequent detentions, university students are set to stage a series of protests today. Students from Galatasaray University (GSÜ) have also issued a boycott call in response. Galatasaray University Students Call for Boycott.

Students from Galatasaray University (GSÜ) have announced a boycott, stating: "As Galatasaray University students, we are boycotting. We do not recognize the unlawful annulment of diplomas and reject the use of academic institutions as tools of political power. We are strengthening our struggle for free and autonomous universities."

GSÜ students also expressed solidarity with Prof. Dr. Naciye Aylin Ataay, the Head of the Faculty of Business Administration, whose diploma was also annulled alongside Ekrem İmamoğlu.

İSTANBUL UNIVERSITY STUDENTS GATHER IN BEYAZIT

Meanwhile, İstanbul University students have once again begun gathering in Beyazıt. As they did yesterday (March 19, Wednesday), students are marching from Esnaf Cafeteria to the Main Gate. They first assembled in front of the cafeteria before beginning their march. Chanting "We will win by resisting!", the students have started their demonstration. Notably, unlike yesterday's protest, the police barricade set up in front of the university is no longer in place.

DOKUZ EYLÜL UNIVERSITY STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST SEIZURE OF WILL

Students at Dokuz Eylül University are staging a protest on campus against what they call a seizure of democratic will. Marching through the campus, students are chanting: "Shout it out, no passage for the dictator!" "Government, resign!"

PROTEST AT YILDIZ TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY’S DAVUTPAŞA CAMPUS

Students at Yıldız Technical University’s Davutpaşa Campus are staging a demonstration, chanting: "Liberation is in the streets, not at the ballot box!"

İSTANBUL TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY STUDENTS MARCH AGAINST UNLAWFULNESS

Students at İstanbul Technical University (İTÜ) are marching with a banner that reads: "We stand with the people's will against unlawfulness."

UNIVERSITY PROTESTS SCHEDULE IN İSTANBUL

University students in İstanbul are set to stage protests at the following times and locations:

12:00 – Türk-Alman University / Central Cafeteria

12:30 – Yıldız Technical University students' protest

12:30 – İTÜ MED Lawn13:00 – Istanbul University students’ sit-in protest

13:30 – Galatasaray University students marching from Çırağan to Beşiktaş

17:00 – Boğaziçi University / North Square

20:00 – Marmara University students gathering at Yenikapı Marmaray Station

Ankara

12:30 – Bilkent University (Between Ff building and Sa building pool)

17:00 – Ankara University / Güneş Square

İzmir

12:00 – Ege University / In front of Cafeteria No.1

12:30 – Dokuz Eylül University19:30 – Bornova Büyükpark Square

