Until there is no land left unsold!

Havva Gümüşkaya

The privatisation frenzy, which began with the sale of factories, is continuing at full speed with the sale of land belonging to the sold factories. While public resources are being transferred to certain circles through address-specific tenders, public assets are also changing hands.

72% of the year-end budget target for real estate sales was deposited into the Treasury's coffers in the first half of the year. Between January and June, 8 billion 146 million lira was recorded as revenue from real estate sales. This figure is expected to reach 11 billion 222 million lira by the end of the year.

Land and property sales accounted for 37% of total real estate revenue in the first half of the year. Between January and June, 3 billion 49 million lira worth of land and property was sold.

Thousands of hectares of land that lost their forest status were transferred to new owners. In the first six months of 2025 alone, 2 billion 589 million lira worth of real estate sales were made under the 2/B sales programme.

Sales of agricultural land owned by the Treasury also amounted to 616 million lira in the first six months of the year.

Between 1986 and 2024, a total of 71.6 billion dollars worth of privatisation was carried out, with 63.5 billion dollars of these sales taking place during the AKP era. Of the sales made during the AKP period, 39 billion dollars were share sales, 17.3 billion dollars were business/facility sales, 651 million dollars were hotel/social facility sales, 4.7 billion dollars were real estate sales, and 708 million dollars were asset sales. The revenue obtained from the sale of public assets was spent on the government's wasteful expenditures.

111 REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES FOR SALE IN 12 PROVINCES

Finally, the Provincial Bank, an affiliate of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, is putting up for auction a total of 111 real estate properties located in 12 provinces. The properties, with an estimated value of approximately 5.912 billion Turkish Lira, include 1 in Adana, 4 in Ankara, 19 in Antalya, 5 in Aydın, 1 in Balıkesir, 2 in Bursa, 2 in Denizli, 8 in İzmir, 51 in Kütahya, 2 in Mersin, 14 in Muğla, and 2 in Samsun.

It was argued that these sales, which will be conducted through an auction process, aim to ‘integrate public properties into the economy.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Satılmadık kara parçası kalmayana kadar!, published in BirGün newspaper on July 21, 2025.