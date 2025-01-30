Update: Suat Toktaş Arrested, Barış Pehlivan and Kürşad Oğuz Released Under Judicial Control

Halk TV Editor-in-Chief Suat Toktaş has been arrested, while Halk TV Programme Coordinator Kürşad Oğuz and journalist Barış Pehlivan have been released under judicial control.

Toktaş, Oğuz, and Pehlivan were referred to court with a request for their arrest. The court ruled to detain Toktaş while granting conditional release to Oğuz and Pehlivan. As part of their release conditions, they must check in three times a week and are banned from traveling abroad.

JOURNALISTS DETAINED BY GEZİ TRIAL PROSECUTOR

The prosecutor who ordered the detention of journalists Barış Pehlivan, Seda Selek, Serhan Asker, Suat Toktaş, and Kürşad Oğuz was also the prosecutor in the Gezi trial. During a court hearing, Gezi detainee Can Atalay remarked: "The prosecutor who follows us wherever we go..."