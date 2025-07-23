Urgency in expropriation!

Mustafa Bildircin

The AKP, often criticised for projects that cause ecological destruction, is now facing increased scrutiny over its environmental policies due to a series of emergency expropriation decisions. Intended to be used only in exceptional circumstances defined by defence or special laws, emergency expropriation has effectively become routine since 2011. Even in the aftermath of the devastating 17 August 1999 Marmara earthquake, the method was not used, yet post-2011, it has been applied almost arbitrarily.

A DECLARATION OF WAR ON THE PEOPLE

CHP MP Ahmet Vehbi Bakırlıoğlu, a member of the Parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission, examined the emergency expropriation practices from 2002 to 2025. His findings once again revealed the alarming picture. Claiming the government is “at war with nature,” Bakırlıoğlu said, “The government prefers the green of money over the green of nature.”

Stating that the AKP is acting “as if there’s a state of emergency,” Bakırlıoğlu commented on the expropriation statistics, adding:

“From mining areas to energy projects and quarries, emergency expropriation orders are destroying the living and livelihood spaces of peasants, farmers and citizens. When we look at the provisions in the omnibus bill known to the public as the olive grove law, we see that this bill is also a declaration of war on the people. When the law opening olive groves to mining is combined with emergency expropriation, our country is being handed over to corporations whether it’s fields, villages, mountains, plains or olive groves. This country is not a plunder zone to be wiped out by profit-driven projects, it’s a living space for all of us.”

2,510 DECISIONS IN 23 YEARS

During the AKP’s first term between 2002 and 2007, emergency expropriation was used only 14 times. Between 2008 and 2011, just 79 such decisions were issued. But from 2012 onward, the practice expanded dramatically. In 2013 alone, 283 decisions were recorded. From 2012 to 2025, the total number of emergency expropriation decisions reached 2,431. Over the entire 2002–2025 period, the figure stood at 2,510. Here are some of the yearly figures from the AKP era:

· 2012: 171

· 2014: 264

· 2016: 165

· 2018: 113

· 2020: 165

· 2022: 161

· 2024: 191

· 2025: 117

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kamulaştırmada aceleleri var!, published in BirGün newspaper on July 23, 2025.