US company sets sights on farmland

İlayda Sorku

In the Yenievler neighbourhood of Diyarbakır’s Sur district, the oil exploration and extraction project by the US-based company TransAtlantic Petroleum has drawn strong reactions from local residents, ecology organisations and lawyers. The Ecology Association and the Diyarbakır Bar Association have taken legal action against the “no environmental impact assessment (EIA) required” decision issued for the project.

DSİ WARNINGS IGNORED

According to the project introduction file, the operation planned to cover 32.44 hectares is located right in the middle of first-class irrigated farmland. The statement prepared for expert review also notes that the company has obtained licences for a total of 15,240 hectares. Both areas are entirely classified as “agricultural and irrigation” zones. The project site is also located just 300 metres from one village, 150 metres from another and 980 metres from a third.

Speaking to BirGün, lawyer Ahmet İnan said: “On 15 May, a site inspection was carried out for the lawsuit we filed against a US company conducting oil exploration, extraction and storage activities on 150,000 decares of irrigated farmland through which Ambar Stream irrigation canals and seasonal streams flow. These lands were virtually seized from peasants through expedited expropriation. How will peasants make a living? Will all these water resources just disappear? How will the city’s food needs be met? Nobody seems to care.”

Referring to the opinion of the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) included in the project file, İnan continued: “Even the DSİ opinion clearly states that this is productive farmland, that it contains water resources and citizens’ water wells and that an alternative site should be sought for this reason. But no one listens. They’re destroying our nature, our social fabric, our livelihoods. There are nearly 15 oil wells within the 150,000-decare licensed area, all very close to one another. If we can’t get this project cancelled and raise public awareness, the entire licensed area will be filled with these operations within five years.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled ABD’li şirket tarım alanlarına göz dikti, published in BirGün newspaper on May 20, 2025.