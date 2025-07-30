Using hunger and thirst as weapons: The most tragic disaster of the 21st century

The toll of the war Israel launched after Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attacks continues to rise. Having carried out ethnic cleansing for 2.5 years, Israel has killed nearly 60,000 people to date, turning Gaza into the site of one of the most severe humanitarian disasters in recent history. Due to Israel’s ongoing blockade and daily killings, hundreds of thousands in the Gaza Strip, home to 2.1 million people are at risk of starving to death.

A MASSACRE LASTING 663 DAYS

Under Israel’s attacks and a siege that restricts humanitarian aid, the Gaza Strip faces a humanitarian catastrophe where hunger is spreading, and water, medicine, medical supplies and hygiene products are unavailable. International organisations report that Israel is “using hunger and thirst as weapons”.

Around 600,000 people in Gaza show signs of severe malnutrition. The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said the disaster in Gaza resembles those seen in Ethiopia and Nigeria’s Biafra region in the 20th century. WFP Emergency Director Ross Smith stated, “We haven’t seen anything like this in this century. It reminds us of the disasters in Ethiopia or Biafra in the last century.”

FAMINE ‘OFFICIALLY’ UNDERWAY

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a UN-backed monitoring body, confirmed that famine is currently happening in Gaza as hunger-related deaths increase. The IPC stressed that airdrops of food aid are insufficient to prevent a “humanitarian disaster”. According to IPC data, food consumption and malnutrition levels in much of the Gaza Strip have reached the threshold of official famine criteria.

The Hamas government in Gaza also reported that 100,000 children face the risk of dying within days.

TRUMP ACKNOWLEDGES ‘REAL HUNGER’

Former US President Donald Trump also admitted there is “real hunger” in Gaza. Asked whether he agreed with Netanyahu’s claim that reports of Israel causing starvation in Gaza are “blatant lies”, Trump replied, “I don’t know... Those kids look very hungry... This is real hunger.”

As the situation in Gaza worsens by the hour, Hamas has called for increased global public mobilisation against Israel’s attacks, genocide and starvation during the first three days of August and the days following.

NETANYAHU UNMOVED

Despite some actions taken by Western countries, which continue to give Israel unconditional support, Netanyahu remains unmoved. While the Israeli army continues to kill Palestinians, Netanyahu leaves millions to die of hunger and thirst. Israeli organisations have also described the situation in Gaza as “genocide”, holding the international community partly responsible.

AID CORRIDOR ESTABLISHED

Following mounting pressure from their own publics, some European leaders have taken partial steps against Israel. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared, “What is happening in Gaza is unacceptable” and announced a decision to establish an air corridor to deliver aid to civilians. Merz also called on Israel to “immediately” allow more aid into the region. He stated that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is expected to visit the region tomorrow with his British and French counterparts. Merz said he would try to speak with Netanyahu.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that a 12-ton food aid shipment would be delivered via air through Jordan due to the famine. The aid is set to depart on Friday. Sanchez described the situation as “a disgrace for humanity”. French President Emmanuel Macron also announced last week that France would recognise Palestine in September. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed support for Macron’s move.

DUTCH BAN TWO ISRAELI MINISTERS

The Dutch government declared that the situation in Gaza is “intolerable and indefensible” and decided to summon the Israeli ambassador in The Hague. It also banned Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country.

The decision was based on the two ministers’ repeated incitement to violence against Palestinians and their calls for “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza. With this step, the Netherlands joined the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway in imposing similar sanctions.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Açlığı ve susuzluğu silah olarak kullanıyor: 21’inci yüzyılın en acı felaketi, published in BirGün newspaper on July 30, 2025.