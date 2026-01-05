Usurpation of sovereignty in Venezuela

Celal Oral Özdemir – Assistant Professor

What is happening in Venezuela cannot be explained either by Maduro’s rule or as the natural outcome of an internal crisis. Following the US intervention, the issue has turned into a direct interference in the political sphere of a sovereign state. Alongside this dystopian situation in which international law is disregarded, Venezuela has become one of the most visible fronts of a global power struggle shaped not only by its own fate but also by energy resources, supply chains and the axis of China–US rivalry. The US’s unlawful operation marks a new breaking point in the history of US interventions in Latin America. However, it must be stated at the outset that no factor, whether the authoritarian nature of the regime or weaknesses in governance, can legitimise the suspension of sovereignty through external intervention.

In the 19th century, when Latin American countries freed themselves from Spanish and Portuguese colonialism, the Monroe Doctrine (1823) put forward by the US established the idea that “the Americas belong to Americans”. Yet in the 20th century, this idea turned into a legitimising discourse for Latin America becoming the US’s “backyard” and paved the way for the US to instrumentalise all kinds of political and social movements in the region for its own interests. In 2019, the then US National Security Advisor John Bolton openly stated that this doctrine was “still alive and well”. What is happening today shows that the US will not hesitate to reactivate the Monroe Doctrine.

By the mid-20th century, the US began to intervene directly in Latin American politics through military coups in order to protect and advance its interests. These coups, now provable by documents to have been CIA-backed, became the main instrument of the US’s Cold War priority of “fighting communism”. Through these coups, politicians the US did not want to see in its backyard were either arrested, abducted or, like Allende who also led to Bülent Ecevit being nicknamed “Büllende” in Turkey, killed by coup plotters in the presidential palace.

After 1980, the end of the Cold War in the US’s favour, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the USSR opened a new chapter in the history of US interventionism. The ballot box, now elevated to the highest value, became the main source of legitimacy. So much so that, for example, the military dictator Hugo Banzer in Bolivia could come to power through elections as a paradox of the democracy discourse exported by the US. In Latin American politics, the US began to implement a strategy of protecting its economic, political and military interests by establishing democratic-looking hybrid models.

However, from the very beginning of the 2000s, the pink/left wave that started with Chávez coming to power in Venezuela reduced US influence in Latin America. The rise of left leaders to power in countries such as Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Uruguay after Chávez led to a transformation of regional and global politics in Latin America. Governments that adopted a course of moving away from being the US’s backyard built cooperation at the regional level with other ideologically aligned governments and strengthened relations at the global level with countries such as Russia, China, Iran and India. The nationalisation of underground wealth and the distribution of revenues in the early 2000s in a way that contributed to citizens’ welfare also strengthened left politics and fuelled rising anti-US sentiment in the region.

In Venezuela, the Chávez era, referred to as “Bolivarian Socialism” or “21st Century Socialism”, coincided with a period of rising global oil prices. This, combined with the nationalisation of the national oil company PDVSA and the purge of the technocratic elite that had dominated the state apparatus during the Punto Fijo period (1958–1998), expanded Chávez’s room for political manoeuvre. During this period of increasing oil revenues, policies based on electoral legitimacy and direct transfers of resources to poorer sections were implemented. Indeed, per capita national income rose from USD 3,600 in 2002 to over USD 13,600 in 2010. Chávez’s frequently cited “21st century socialism” can in fact be defined as a system based on the direct redistribution of oil rent. Moreover, through economic (Mercosur, Petrocaribe), political (ALBA) and cultural (Telesur) cooperation developed with his political counterparts who came to power one after another in the region, he strengthened both anti-US sentiment, the rise of the left and economic cooperation.

The 2010s, when the left wave receded, became a period in which pro-US opposition forces regained strength in Latin America. Maduro, who lacked the charisma of Chávez who died in 2013, maintained his rule during a period of falling oil prices, increasing sanctions and hyperinflation. Per capita income, which had exceeded USD 13,000 during the Chávez era, fell back to the USD 2,500–3,000 range. As a result, the ballot-based rule of Chavismo gave way under Maduro to a form of rule relying more on administrative and security instruments. After the 2024 elections, this approach was criticised even by Brazilian leader Lula da Silva, who today condemns Maduro’s abduction and suggested that Maduro form a coalition government.

Beyond the historical background, the real reason that has turned Latin America into a chessboard and even brought the US face to face again with Russia and China lies underground. In this region, whose underground resources have been exploited since Europeans first became aware of its existence, there are mineral reserves such as gold, silver and copper as well as fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. It is also known to possess significant deposits of rare elements that have recently been on the global political agenda. Beyond regional reserves, Venezuela, with a population of 28.5 million, is estimated to hold over 300 billion barrels of oil with a market value of USD 18 trillion, meaning it has 17 percent of the world’s oil reserves. In addition, Venezuela has the world’s 8th largest natural gas, 12th largest iron and 15th largest bauxite reserves.

When discussing Venezuela and Latin America, it is important to open a separate bracket on rare earth elements. After the coup against Morales in Bolivia in 2019 and now following the intervention against Maduro, this has been one of the most debated issues. Especially with the “Orinoco Mining Arc” project announced by the Maduro administration in 2016, which intensified mining activities in a special region of Venezuela, it is clear that China’s strong presence has disturbed Trump and pushed the US into a search for raw materials. China’s influence in this region is seen not only as leaving the US behind geopolitically in this competition but also as a threat to the future of American high-tech and defence industries. Therefore, the intervention against Maduro should be read as an attempt by the US to overcome its weakness vis-à-vis China and to break China’s supply chain dominance. Through this intervention, the US also aimed to damage Russia’s and China’s logistical and economic links in the West.

Returning to the beginning, US interventions have been part of Latin American history for over a century. These interventions have taken diplomatic forms, coups or democratic-looking political parties and leaders. Today, however, a new period has begun with interventions based on allegations. The arrest of a head of state in his own country on the basis of claims such as “narco-terrorism” on the order of another head of state, openly declaring plans for that country’s politics in a press statement and making remarks such as “we will run it for now” constitute, if not in terms of social impact but politically, a form of intervention even more advanced and more reckless than the dark coup periods of Latin America. This intervention signifies that a qualitative threshold has been crossed in the history of US interventionism. It is an attempt to directly seize the will of a sovereign nation.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Barbarlık çağının kapısını araladı, published in BirGün newspaper on January 5, 2026.