Venezuela could become the US’s second Vietnam

Umut Can Fırtına

While reactions continue in Venezuela to the imperialist US attack, Tony Boza, the Zulia state deputy of the ruling United Socialist Party (Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela, PSUV), answered our questions.

• What kind of turning point will the US attack and the abduction of Maduro create?

The abduction of President Nicolas Maduro is a turning point in the global geopolitical equation. There has been a rupture in the minimum shared parameters of coexistence built in recent years to protect world peace. On the one hand, it is the clearest violation of the entire international normative framework, a barbarism against law. On the other hand, it is the clearest sign of a collapsing empire that can no longer build a coherent narrative to justify its actions and maintain its dominance. It is now openly and clumsily declaring to the world that it has come for Venezuela’s oil and land and it aims to run the country in line with its own interests and appoint the next leader itself.

Maduro was abducted through a violation of our country’s sovereignty. This is an act of terror. They want to turn this into a law they can enforce globally with cross-border power. From now on, no leader and no nation should expect anything other than the law of the jungle. With a reckless and brutal coup, the US destroyed all international law and the power of dialogue and diplomacy. These no longer exist.

RESOURCES ARE BEING SEIZED

• Is the reason for the attack oil reserves or broader control over Latin America?

Without doubt, the biggest reason behind this act of terror is the theft of Venezuela’s natural resources. The world’s largest oil reserves (more than 300 billion barrels of oil, equivalent to 17% of global reserves), rare earth elements, vast biodiversity and other resources. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also openly admitted that the issue is Venezuela’s oil. They cannot control the oil and they monitor other nations’ access to it.

The US will not be able to control our country and they know it. Our nation has a strong awareness of land and history. It is one thing to abduct the president through a covert operation, an act of terror and possible internal collaboration and it is another to enter the country and seize its resources and political power. It would become a second Vietnam for them. That is why they try to frighten some weak figures with empty narratives. But the Venezuelan people have shown many times that they will not tolerate imperialist intervention and they will not allow any foreign nation to dictate their fate.

After what happened in Venezuela, not only Nicaragua, Cuba and Colombia but all nations should watch carefully. The point is this: the empire knows it is in decline. It is in debt, its resources are shrinking, it has cities declaring bankruptcy, some rising powers have taken its place and it senses the end is near. No empire ends gently. It will not be different for the US and that makes it more dangerous.

• Will the US attacks cut off a new “pink tide” in the region or will they strengthen resistance?

This is a bit complicated. A new configuration of global power is emerging. The dollar-centred global system that kept US power standing for decades and the Bretton Woods agreements that imposed financial institutions like the World Bank (Dünya Bankası) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system included, no longer carry the same weight and the dollar is collapsing. This will also change domestic political realignments in countries of the Global South. The new reality will affect domestic politics too and it is likely that progressive and left politics will return to power in our region. The empire’s incompetence will help shape these new scenarios.

• What will happen to Venezuela’s oil revenues that the US wants to control? Will this completely destroy Chavez’s principle of using resources for the benefit of the people?

That will not happen. Even if it tries, the US will not be able to control Venezuela’s oil industry. The level of conflict such an action would trigger would make governance impossible. They will probably look in practice for more subtle and effective mechanisms. Even so, there is no guarantee they will be able to control our oil. The resistance of the Venezuelan people would be relentless.

Contrary to what some traitorous sections think, with Maria Corina Machado and her circle standing out in this, the Venezuelan people will resist foreign imposition.

• What role can the support of allies such as China, Russia and Iran play against US intervention? Can economic cooperation with these countries continue in the future?

Rising powers such as China, Russia and Iran carry great responsibility in the formation of a new geopolitical dynamic against the US, the last dinosaur of the imperial world. Otherwise, they create the conditions for chaos to prevail and that is the final and only resort of an empire in collapse.

Under these conditions, these new powers must activate all multilateral mechanisms to rein in US ambitions. The time has come to stop barbarism and re-establish international law.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Venezuela ABD’nin 2’nci Vietnam’ı olur, published in BirGün newspaper on January 7, 2026.