Verdict issued in Grammeşin case: Sentence reduced!

İlayda Kaya

In the case of Bahadır Grammeşin, a revolutionary teacher and member of Eğitim Sen and ÖDP who was murdered on May 9, 2015, in Kadıköy, Istanbul, while trying to prevent the abuse of a woman, the defendant Hasan Özcan was sentenced on three separate charges, though his sentence was reduced. His lawyer stated that they would object to the reductions.

In the case of Bahadır Grammeşin, defendant Özcan appeared before the judge yesterday at the Istanbul Anatolia 11th High Criminal Court. At the sentencing hearing, Hasan Özcan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the intentional murder of Grammeşin. However, the court reduced the sentence to 25 years by applying a “good behaviour reduction” (TCK 62) in favour of the defendant’s past and considering the sentence’s impact on his future.

Regarding Çağrı Konca, Grammeşin’s friend who was injured in the attack, the defendant was sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime of attempted murder. The court reduced the sentence to 12 years, stating that the incident had resulted only in injury. The court further reduced the sentence to 10 years by applying a reduction based on the impact of the sentence on the defendant’s future and in favour of his past conduct. Özcan was also sentenced for the crime of intentional injury against Halil Bağrıyanık, who was injured in the incident. A reduction was also applied to this sentence, reducing the prison term to 5 years. A decision was also made to keep the defendant Özcan in custody on the grounds that there was a suspicion he might flee.

‘WE WILL APPEAL’

Speaking to BirGün after the hearing, Attorney Begül Kılıççöte noted that they would appeal the reductions applied to the sentences. Attorney Kılıççöte said the following: “This case has been ongoing for over 10 years. We waited a long time for the defendant, Özcan, to be arrested because he fled to Albania. Even after the defendant was arrested, the trial took a long time to proceed. At this stage, the sentences given were basically in line with our expectations. However, we did not expect a reduction. This is not a result we can accept. The defendant has already demonstrated his bad intentions by fleeing abroad. Therefore, granting a reduction is unacceptable. We will file an appeal against this. Our aim was to ensure justice. Justice now appears to have been served, albeit belatedly. The case will undergo review by the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court.”

Lawyers from the SOL Party following the case also stated, “The application of the good behavior reduction shows the corruption of our justice system. We will continue to monitor the legal process by appealing the decision.”

HE HAD FLED ABROAD

Grammeşin was attacked with knives by a large group in Kadıköy on May 9, 2015, and lost his life. In the trial opened following the incident, the defendants Erkan Çınar, Mert Nikelay, Murat Topraktepe, Yahya Burak Ataç, and Cemal Diri were each sentenced to 25 years in prison. Özcan, however, had fled during a recess in the sentencing hearing on March 17, 2017. Since Özcan, who was on trial for “murder,” was a fugitive, his case was separated from the others. The fugitive defendant Özcan was apprehended in Albania and extradited to Turkey in 2024, where he was subsequently detained. In addition to being tried for the “intentional homicide” of Grammeşin, a separate case had been filed against Özcan for “attempted murder” regarding Konca.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Grammeşin davasında karar çıktı: Cezada indirim!, published in BirGün newspaper on April 3, 2026.