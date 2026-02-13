Victory for workers who persevered in the strike

Melisa Ay

The strike at Smart Solar, located in the Kocaeli Gebze Organized Industrial Zone, ended with gains. The 260 workers, who had been on strike since October 22, 2025, used their power from production to force the boss to the negotiating table. The demands of the women workers, who are organized in United Metal-Workers, were accepted in the rising strike. The minimum wage at the workplace has been raised to 65,000 TL.

Smart Solar workers went on strike after the employer first offered zero, then 3,000 TL in raises. At the factory, where 260 workers, 167 of whom are women, are employed, workers organized in the United Metal Workers' Union (Birleşik Metal-İş) signed a contract after a 114-day strike, securing the reinstatement of 44 dismissed workers and an average wage increase of 50%.

In a statement from the union, it was said, “Our Smart strike has been an important historical experience that once again demonstrated the will to defend the right to collective bargaining and the right to strike, the power of solidarity, and the value of organization.”

THE VICTORY CAME THROUGH DETERMINATION

The strike grew on the shoulders of female workers. During this process, the workers stood out most for their solidarity and determination. The statement signed by the union's General Management Board thanked the friends of labor who showed solidarity, stating, "The organized stance, discipline, and solidarity displayed in the strike area for 114 days strongly demonstrated the legitimacy and determination of Smart workers to the public. The collective bargaining agreement signed as a result of the negotiations has yielded significant gains in terms of economic and social rights. Realistic and satisfactory improvements have been made to our members' wages and social rights, providing some relief from the high cost of living. In addition, all members who were dismissed during the strike have been reinstated.

We owe a debt of gratitude to our friends who never left our strike tent empty for a moment during the 114 days and who never withheld their support and solidarity. We thank our confederation, which never left us alone in this honorable struggle; our sister unions, which never withheld their solidarity; the political parties that openly expressed their support; all the institutions and organizations that visited our strike tent and showed their support; We sincerely thank the press workers who brought the voice of Smart workers to the public; the branches, managers, representative staff, and all members of our union who carried out and supported the process with great dedication.”

The union statement concluded with the words, ”The winners of this strike are not only Smart Solar workers, but all metal workers and the Turkish working class. Our Smart Solar strike has taken its place as a valuable experience that once again demonstrates the importance of organized struggle in the history of the Turkish working class's struggle."

WE DID NOT BREAK, WE WON

Emine AZAK Smart Solar Workplace Representative

Strikes are the school of the working class; every worker should experience a strike... Our very long strike ended in victory; we were a light for the class, we were the way. We resisted, we did not break, we were many, and we stood tall and fought with dignity. We did not lose to the boss for 4 months. Our resistance went down in history. Our resistance will be an example to other factories, organized or unorganized.

WOMEN COULDN'T GET ENOUGH OF THE ACTION

Our strike was a women's strike, and we are even more honored and proud because we crowned it with victory together with women. I was the only female representative, and of course we were tired, fighting separately at the factory and at home. Although we sometimes encountered difficulties in coordinating with our male colleagues, we pulled through.

We also dealt with the yellow union, the authorities, the police, and the government. Our struggle was not only against the boss. We also spent November 25 in the tent. The women workers of the Smart resistance will also be at the forefront on March 8. The three shifts came together as one heart, the quarrelers reconciled, and we shared a loaf of bread. On the one hand, we are tired, but on the other hand, we can't get enough of dancing! We did not give in to the employer playing with our nerves. Now we will all go inside together.

SOLIDARITY HEATED UP THE TENT

The struggle is not over; it will continue once we go inside. We came to our strike tent every day as if something was coming. We got to know our friends and our enemies. We spent the winter in the tent but didn't get sick; the determination of the resistance kept us warm. We stood strong with the help of those who came to the tent in solidarity.

The boss tried to break us, to tear us apart; he tried to break the strike, fired the leading workers, offered bribes, but we didn't break despite everything. He tried to take away our tea breaks and our weekend leave. He even tried to attack our union's principles. We overcame all of them. We said we would either all go back together or none of us would go back. Now all our friends will be reinstated and we will all return to the factory together. May the same happen to our friends working at the Smart Solar factory in Izmir.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Örnek grevde zafer direnen emekçinin, published in BirGün newspaper on February 12, 2026.